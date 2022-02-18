The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is going ahead with a lawsuit in an effort to force Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder to comply with two election orders to show that his county’s election equipment has not been compromised.
That came about after Schroeder made known that, like Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, he created a copy of his county’s election equipment software and turned that information over to unauthorized people.
When Peters did that last summer, it resulted in Secretary of State Jena Griswold decertifying 42 pieces of election equipment, forcing the county to enter into a new contract to replace them.
“Critical information regarding the unauthorized imaging of Elbert County’s voting system hard drives has not been disclosed by Clerk Schroeder and the copies of hard drives still are in the hands of unauthorized people,” Griswold said. “That is why I am moving forward with this legal action. I will continue to uphold Colorado election law and protect our election system.”
The lawsuit, filed in Elbert County District Court, seeks to require Schroeder to comply with the two election orders, which Griswold issued in January. In them, Schroeder was ordered to provide records of how he conducted the imaging, who was involved and where copies of the hard drives are now.
In his limited response to those orders, Schroeder has said that two individuals who do not work in the clerk’s office, Shawn Smith and Mark Cook, were on the telephone walking members of his staff on how to conduct the imaging, Griswold’s office says.
Smith is a retired Air Force colonel and an expert in military cyber security who has defended similar actions taken by Peters, though his full involvement in her actions are unknown.
The Colorado Springs resident recently appeared at a conspiracy theory meeting in Castle Rock calling for “hanging” Griswold over allegations she is working to cover up election fraud.
Smith, a member of the group U.S. Election Integrity Plan, has claimed for months to have proof of election fraud, and nearly weekly says a new report is pending. To date, however, he’s provided no evidence of election irregularities.
Cook is an information technology expert who has been working to show similar election fraud in California.
Griswold’s office said that two attorneys are in possession of the images.
Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz similarly made images of his county’s election equipment, but Griswold’s office has determined they were not compromised. Douglas and Garfield counties are the only two in the state that use Clear Ballot tabulation machines. All others, including Mesa, use Dominion Voting System machines.
Klotz and Schroeder are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Griswold’s office that claims that election software used in Colorado isn’t properly certified, that the state is intentionally destroying election records and that Griswold exceeded her regulatory authority in banning counties from conducting their own third-party audits of election equipment.
That new rule applies only to outside audits, particularly by groups that have no experience conducting them, such as the company Cyber Ninjas did for Maricopa County, Arizona, last year, Griswold has said.