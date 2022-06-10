Even though Secretary of State Jena Griswold says she has full confidence in Brandi Bantz in overseeing Mesa County’s elections, she still appointed two others to help advise her in conducting this month’s primary elections.
Griswold, a Democrat, issued two election orders Thursday naming former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, both Republicans, as official advisors to “help ensure that the election in Mesa complies with all legal requirements.”
The two had acted jointly in overseeing the 2021 elections, with Williams as the county’s designated election officials, and Reiner as election supervisor.
But since then, Bantz, who is director of elections in the Mesa County Clerk’s Office, has been tapped as the county’s head elections chief.
That happened after Griswold, and later District Judge Valerie Robison, removed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters from those duties last month. As a result, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners named Bantz as the county’s designated election official, something Griswold and Robison signed off on.
“Reiner, Williams and Bantz did a tremendous job working together during Mesa County’s 2021 election, and I am confident Mesa County voters will have great elections this year, too,” Griswold said in a statement. “I will continue to uphold Colorado election law and provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the security of Colorado’s elections.”
All three have decades of experience in running elections.
Before being elected county treasurer, Reiner spent eight years as the county’s clerk. Prior to that, she worked for a decade in that office working in the elections division.
Williams served as secretary of state for four years prior to Griswold. Before that, he was the El Paso County clerk, where Bantz worked in elections before being recruited by Peters to come to Mesa County in 2020.
Bantz has more than 20 years in working Colorado elections.
“The Election Division currently has a wonderful team of employees, and I am confident in their skills and abilities to conduct an accurate and transparent election,” Bantz said. “If I came across something I wasn’t sure about or needed help with, Wayne and Sheila would be there to help without question. We have the trust and relationship to help each other if needed.”
Griswold said all this was predicated on actions that Peters took last year in making copies of election computer hard drives, and allowing that information, along with secret pass codes, to become public, compromising the county’s election equipment and forcing Griswold to decertify them.
As a result, Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 13-count indictment by a Mesa County grand jury on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges. Both are to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Others have been implicated in the case, but to date no additional charges have been filed.
Peters, who is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state and not for re-election as clerk, also faces a related contempt-of-court charge and two misdemeanor obstruction charges, while Knisley also faces related burglary and cyber crime charges. Peters also is the subject of numerous ethics investigations.
Because of their bond conditions, both have been barred from going into the clerk’s office, or have any contact with each other and all other clerk employees.
Griswold similarly appointed a special election supervisor to oversee Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder, who also made unauthorized copies of his county’s election software.
Unlike Peters, Dallas didn’t make those copies public, but did turn them over to two attorneys. A court later ordered him to retrieve those images, and turn them into the Secretary of State’s Office, which he did.
Voting for the June 28 primary started this week.