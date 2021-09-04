Grizzly Creek Trail, located west of Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon, is closed indefinitely because of damage to the trail.
The trail is closed and Grizzly Creek Canyon is closed, White River National Forest spokesperson David Boyd said. Both the trail and canyon are accessed through the Grizzly Creek rest area, which is also closed.
Grizzly Creek was damaged in debris slides during heavy rains in late July, Boyd said, the same storms that shut down Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon and damaged Hanging Lake Trail.
Forest Service crews were able to access the trail late last week to assess the damage, Boyd said, and found the trail is currently not passable because of debris.
The next step is to figure out how to repair the trail, Boyd said, which will be difficult because the areas can’t be accessed by heavy machinery.
There is no timeline for when the trail might reopen, Boyd said, but it may be possible to find a path through the debris in order to reopen the route while permanent repairs are being conducted.
Boyd said the reconstruction gives the Forest Service an opportunity to construct the trail in a more sustainable way, but there are a lot more questions than answers right now.
“We’ll just have to see,” Boyd said.
Better news for those wishing to recreate in Glenwood Canyon is that the Jessie Weaver Trail in No Name Canyon sustained significantly less damage than other nearby trails and is open, although danger from rock fall, hazard trees and flooding has increased.