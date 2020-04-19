Gov. Jared Polis is urging Coloradans to wear face masks in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19, but the voluntary participation, or lack thereof in some cases, frustrates some essential workers.
Gary Brant works the deli at Sprouts Farmers Market in Grand Junction. He and all of his coworkers wear masks around the clock. However, many shoppers are ignoring the state’s call for wearing masks, as well as social distancing measures, Brant said.
“Two of the most important things we can do are social distancing and wearing masks, and I’ve just been observing that a lot of people that come into our store don’t wear masks,” Brant said. “We’re required to wear masks, but I’d say a good third of people don’t. Whenever I go to Walmart, it’s like half the people don’t wear masks. I just don’t get it. I wear my mask to protect the public, yet the public doesn’t have to wear a mask to protect each other or us.”
Under Polis’ most recent order, masks are required for grocery store employees, but Brant wishes the same be expected of the public. When he called the state government Friday to express his concerns, he was told the state couldn’t reasonably enforce such a law.
“I talked to a nice lady at the state department and I asked her about it and she said the big thing is that even if they made a law like that, they don’t have the resources to enforce it,” Brant said. “All they have to do is tell the stores not to let anyone in if they’re not wearing a mask. They wouldn’t have to enforce it. The stores would enforce it themselves.”
Like many essential workers who interact with the public amid the pandemic, Brant removes his clothes outside his home and immediately takes a shower after going inside. He believes he’s taking the coronavirus more seriously than many of the people shopping at his store.
He also believes that, until wearing masks becomes more common in the Grand Valley, local businesses won’t be able to safely re-open. He referenced Saturday’s “Let Us Go Back to Work” protest rally.
“I get it. I’m lucky to still have a job. I feel blessed,” Brant said. “If they’re going to open up these businesses, though, people are going to have to wear masks.”
Brant recommends that each family makes only one trip to the grocery store each week, and that each party only sends one person into the store to decrease the risk for themselves, other shoppers and employees.
Medical masks are difficult to come by, which is why Polis’ order has referred to cloth masks that can be made at home. Brant notes that anything can serve as a mask as long as it’s covering the nose and mouth.
“Take an old flannel tee shirt,” Brant said. “You can go online and make a mask out of a paper napkin, a rubber band and staples. We went to McDonald’s and a girl was wearing a sock across her face. You can make masks out of anything.”