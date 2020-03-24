At grocery stores across the valley customers are seeing empty shelves, employees in latex gloves, and soon, some stores may have sneeze guards at the register to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
At a city of Grand Junction press briefing on Monday, Safeway Store Director Robbie Goletz, who was there representing local grocers, told customers they could rely on their local grocery stores to be open to serve their needs.
“The community should know that we plan on keeping our stores open and ready to serve them,” Goletz said. “Some of our stores have adjusted store hours to give teams time to restock the shelves. We’re reserving every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for some of our more vulnerable neighbors — senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.”
Employees at these stores are working at a time when concerns about the spreading outbreak are high. Goletz said his employees are still doing well and they are being paid additional compensation due to the situation with COVID-19.
“We did what we’re calling appreciation pay where every associate is getting an extra $2 an hour,” Goletz said. “Everyday we’re providing food and water and stuff like that for them, you know, because these are tough times.”
Stores are taking precautions to protect employees and customers from the spread of the coronavirus. Goletz said his employees are not required to wear gloves, but some feel more comfortable that way. He said his stores have been measured for sneeze guards — clear barriers — between customers and the register, which should be installed this week.
Stores are also pursuing enhanced cleaning schedules, continuously wiping down areas like the keypads used to complete a debit card purchase.
“What we’re doing is we’re going through from the moment we open to the moment we close, we’re using a cleaner that kills everything,” Goletz said. “We have someone all day everyday wiping down hotspots — door handles, meat counters, places where people touch a lot.”
While keeping the stores clean is important for public health, Goletz said he is most often approached by customers to ask when new items, like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, will be available. He said he tries to let customers know when they expect new shipments — his stores get three trucks of perishable goods and three trucks of non-perishable goods a week.
“We’re not used to ordering as much as we’re ordering,” Goletz said. “On an average load let’s say we’d order 20 cases (of toilet paper), we’d probably get 15 of them. This time we’re ordering 500 cases and we’re getting maybe 200.”
He said one of the most important things for the public to do is to stay away from the stores during the times set aside for people at highest risk from COVID-19 — Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. He said they won’t turn customers away, but he asked that only people in those groups come during those hours.