Earlier in the week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis joined other governors on a call with Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in which the administration told them that the federal government would release its federal stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines, leading to a drastic increase in vaccinations in the coming weeks.
However, Polis confirmed in a press conference Friday that those doses won’t be coming, as the federal stockpile has already been used up.
“Today, I come before you extremely disappointed that we were lied to with plans from the administration to release reserve doses that were to be the second doses of the vaccine,” Polis said. “They anticipate every second dose will be delivered, but it will be delivered in the future off of the supply chain. There is no influx of doses, contrary to the call that we had with the Vice President and the Secretary of Health three days ago, where they informed us we would be getting an additional quantity available to the states. There is not that additional quantity available to the states.”
Asked why the administration provided false information about a federal reserve of second doses, Polis said, “My guess is that it was gross incompetence.”
Polis had hopes that an incoming batch of vaccines would help bolster the state’s efforts to vaccinate its older population. However, the Washington Post reported early Friday that the Trump administration ceased holding back its stockpile in December. When Pence and Azar spoke to governors Tuesday, there was no stockpile left to send to states.
Polis estimated that, had the stockpile existed as the administration said it did, approximately 210,000 doses would have been available to Colorado by next week.
“We were ready to deploy it right away, but now we know that it simply doesn’t exist,” Polis said. “We’re going to do everything that we can do deliver the doses that we do have effectively and efficiently.”
While the lack of a federal stockpile presents a major roadblock in Polis’ hopes of ramping up vaccinations, the state will be able to maintain its current pace and hopes to increase its weekly doses throughout February.
Between Jan. 18-24, Polis expects the state to receive 34,700 Moderna vaccines and 35,100 Pfizer vaccines for a total of 69,800. However, because there are six doses in every five-dose vial of Pfizer vaccines and 11 doses in every 10-dose vial of Moderna vaccines, the total increases to 77,950 doses the state will receive next week.
Jan. 25-31 is expected to see approximately the same number of vaccine imports. Polis projected that, for each week throughout February, doses will rise to the 90,000-100,000 range. However, a wild card in Polis’ plans is the potential approval of a third coronavirus vaccine: a single-shot vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson that has shown promising results in testing.
So far, much of Polis’ “Phase 1A” distribution goals have been largely met. To date, 64,500 first doses have been administered to frontline health care workers, 85% of the goal to vaccinate 76,000. Of those 76,000, 46,900 (or 73%) have received the second dose. By Saturday, 97% of vaccinations in skilled nursing facilities (202 of 209) will have been completed.
In total, the state has received 300,100 vaccines, of which 242,495 have been administered. Colorado is increasing its vaccinations of residents over the age of 70 years old.
“Vaccines are our path back to the Colorado we know and love,” Polis said. “We’re in the home stretch now.”