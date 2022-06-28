Bobbie Gross was on her way to securing the Republican Party primary race Tuesday night, outpacing Julie Fisher in their bid to replace embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.
Unofficial results showed Gross with nearly 53.5% of the vote over Fisher’s 46.5% as of 9 p.m., a nearly 2,000 vote margin.
“I can’t wait to bring the integrity and the experience into the office, and just to make sure that the voters in Mesa County trust their election process,” Gross said at her victory celebration at Kannah Creek Brewing Company on 12th Street.
“Bringing that trust back to the citizens is going to be a tough challenge, and I’m ready for it,” she added. “At the end of the day, we have a lot of good things in place to audit those elections. We have a good process in place, but there are things we can do to improve on it.”
Gross narrowly lost to Peters four years ago, but jumped back into the race more than a year ago after Peters started facing legal issues surrounding her bid to prove, so far unsuccessfully, that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
As a result, Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 13-count grand jury indictment for tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
Initially, Gross was to face Peters in this primary, but she dropped out of the race in January to run for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, a three-way race in which she is coming in third.
For Gross, along with her challenger, winning the job was all about restoring faith in the county’s election system, and bringing stability into the office.
Under Peters, the office has been in somewhat of a disarray, plagued with high turnover among the clerk’s staff, uncounted ballots during the 2019 election, and blowing ballots during the 2020 election.
A recent estimate of what Peters has cost the county because of her direct actions is at about $1.3 million, a figure that is expected to rise by year’s end. That cost doesn’t include the added expense of prosecuting her on multiple counts.
Gross currently works for County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who ran the clerk’s office prior to Peters. Gross worked there as well, primarily in the election division, but also for the Division of Motor Vehicles.
Fisher, too, works with the DMV, but officially is a trainer in the office. Peters had named her as second chief deputy clerk after Knisley was barred from the office over an internal investigation that she allegedly created a hostile work environment.
Though the county favors Republican candidates in such positions, the job isn’t Gross’ just yet. She still has to face two candidates in the general election, Democrat Jeffrey Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard.