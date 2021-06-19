Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will be facing at least one primary challenger in her re-election bid next year.
That person is Bobbie Gross, who lost the GOP primary for the job against Peters 53% to 47% in 2018.
But Gross, who plans to make her candidacy official later today, said things have changed since that race.
“I decided to try this again because I know I can make that office better because it’s had some struggles over the last few years, and I feel like it needs to be supportive with somebody who has the experience and knowledge” Gross said. “We have to keep experienced staff in there. I can bring that to the table for sure.”
Gross was referring to the unusually high turnover rate that has plagued the 35-person office since Peters was elected to the job.
The office also has had other issues, not the least of which were the nearly 600 ballots from the November 2019 election that were found in a drop box in February the following year when elections officials tried to pick up early ballots for the 2020 presidential primary.
Those issues spurred an attempt to recall Peters last year, but recall organizers weren’t able to gather the needed signatures to force such an election.
PETERS OK WITH CHALLENGER
Peters said she welcomed Gross to the race.
“Competition is good,” Peters said. “Voters deserve choices. I believe I’m the best choice, but I welcome her to the race.”
Gross said mistakes can happen, but the way Peters dealt with mistakes was not professional, including her decision not to petition a judge to have the uncollected ballots counted and in blaming her then-elections chief and older election workers for the error.
“I would hope that people have seen the struggles they’ve had the last three years,” Gross said. “It hasn’t been good. I feel like the customer service is lacking. If you don’t have the knowledge and the experience to help the people, then that’s not good either.”
NO STRANGER TO THE CLERK’S OFFICE
Gross spent 10 years in the clerk’s office and now works for Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who held the clerk’s job for eight years before she was term limited in 2018.
One of the other issues Gross has with Peters is an apparent inability to handle things the clerk’s office has done for years, such as running the elections for cities and towns in the county.
While the office isn’t required to do so, that’s somewhat of a tradition in Mesa County as a way of saving Grand Junction, Palisade and Fruita money on trying to run their own.
Peters told those local governments earlier this year that her office no longer will conduct those elections, forcing each to scramble to buy expensive voting equipment that will cost them thousands of dollars.
“We have to be able to support those municipalities, and I don’t understand why she doesn’t want to do that,” Gross said. “It saves the taxpayers dollars because they’re not spending that extra money.”
Peters did that last year, claiming that her office couldn’t handle the extra work of running city elections in April because of the February presidential primary and then having to start work on the June regular primary.
Gross, however, said there’s no reason why the office couldn’t handle all of those elections as it has for decades.
“You just have to have the experience with people who know how to get that turnaround, and she’s lacking in that experience,” Gross said. “That shouldn’t be an issue.”
Gross did say that Peters did a good thing when she reopened motor vehicle offices in Fruita and Clifton, and praised her and the Mesa County commissioners for adding three new DMV positions in the office.
Because of budget cuts, Reiner closed those offices and reduced her staff size. Peters was able to reopen them at a greatly reduced cost.
Peters also persuaded commissioners to add to the DMV staff because of a high workload level, though not long after she took office, she asked commissioners to add to her four-person election staff, a request they declined, in part, because Peters had numerous openings at the time from people who had resigned.