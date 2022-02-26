Colorado’s third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon officially be on its way to fruition.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple is set for Saturday, April 16. Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong of the Quorum of the Seventy will preside at the event.
The Grand Junction Colorado Temple will give the Centennial State three such temples, as Denver and Fort Collins also have temples for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The new temple will be built on a nearly seven-acre site where Horizon Drive meets North 12th Street, about a mile from Interstate 70. The single-story building will be about 25,000 square feet.
“Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the ‘house of the Lord’ and the most sacred places of worship on earth,” said Temple Groundbreaking Committee Chairman Craig Stagg in a statement. “Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses (chapels), where all are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses.
“The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages, which unite families forever, and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.”
The property was purchased in 2019 for $2.25 million.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the temple last Easter Sunday.
“We were just kind of jumping for joy, because we’ve been waiting for a while,” said Alan Wixom, who serves as bishop for the Latter-day Saints’ Third Ward church in Fruita, when he spoke to The Daily Sentinel last year following the announcement. “It’s just a great symbol of the progress of the church in the area.”
According to the church’s statement, Colorado is home to approximately 150,510 Latter-day Saints in 311 congregations.
Attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony will be by invitation only. More details will be available as the groundbreaking ceremony approaches.