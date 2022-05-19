The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Grand Junction High School will take place at 10 a.m. June 1.
This news was delivered to the Mesa County District 51 Board of Education by Colleen Kaneda — a project manager at Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project — at its meeting Tuesday night in the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.
According to Kaneda’s presentation updating the board on behalf of the executive committee, FCI Constructors mobilized for alley utility work April 18 and a meeting to kick off mechanical and plumbing planning took place May 10.
“We’re right on track for where we need to be for the budget, so we can keep moving ahead,” Kaneda said. “The design and construction teams have been working really hard in the last couple of months to come up with good ideas of things where we can save costs and not give up programs that impact students as we move forward. A lot of those items have already been rolled into the design.”
GRADUATIONS
District 51 Board of Education Vice President Will Jones spoke about the experience of attending last week’s graduations, in which 1,369 students graduated from district schools in ceremonies at Stocker Stadium.
“I’m very grateful that we went to six graduations this week, and it’s been a blast to see all the different kids and shake their hands and see the smiles on their faces,” Jones said.
“It was amazing just to be part of those festivities and see the smiles on their families’ faces. I just want to thank everybody for allowing me to be part of it as a school board member.”
TEACHER RECOGNIZED
Dual Immersion Academy teacher Katharine Smushkov was recognized Tuesday as the Air and Space Forces Association Teacher of the Year for the District 51 chapter.
The award recognizes outstanding teachers across Colorado who prepare students for a future in STEM and integrate aerospace lessons into their instruction.
Smushkov represented the district at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs in April.
EXPULSION REPORT
The latest expulsion report provided by the district details its statistics through April 30. The 2021-22 school year featured the most expulsions in District 51 high and middle schools (44) since 2018-19 (54).
The good news was that there were no elementary school expulsions, compared to three during the 2020-21 school year.
For the second year in a row, there were no expulsions related to alcohol in District 51 schools.
Drug or controlled substance-related expulsions continued their steady decline to five after nine in 2020-21, 13 in 2019-20 and 27 in 2018-19.
However, expulsions for assault and dangerous weapons rose to the highest rates seen on the district’s report (which dates to the 2015-16 school year).
There were 19 assault-related expulsions through April 30.
From 2018-19 to 2020-21, there were a total of 17 expulsions related to assaults and violence.
Expulsions related to dangerous weapons also doubled from five in 2020-21 to 10 this school year.