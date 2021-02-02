It’s Groundhog Day and here’s a history lesson of this unique tradition.
First Groundhog Day
The first official Groundhog Day celebration took place on Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The idea was hatched by local newspaper editor Clymer Freas, who sold a group of businessmen and groundhog hunters — known collectively as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club — on the idea.
The men trekked to a site called Gobbler’s Knob, where the inaugural groundhog became the bearer of bad news when he saw his shadow.
Nowadays, the yearly festivities in Punxsutawney are presided over by a band of local dignitaries known as the Inner Circle. Its members wear top hats and conduct the official proceedings in the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect. Supposedly they speak to the groundhog in “Groundhogese.”
Every Feb. 2, tens of thousands of spectators attend Groundhog Day events in Punxsutawney, a town of about 6,000 people. It was immortalized in the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” which was actually shot in Woodstock, Illinois.
How Accurate Are Groundhogs?
While sunny winter days are indeed associated with colder, drier air, we probably shouldn’t trade in our meteorologists for groundhogs just yet.
Studies by the National Climatic Data Center and the Canadian weather service have yielded a dismal success rate of around 40% for Punxsutawney Phil.
Staten Island Chuck, on the other hand, is reportedly accurate almost 70% of the time.
What About Woolly Bears?
For the last 30 years, residents of Vermillion, Ohio, have turned to the woolly bear caterpillar to forecast its spring weather. According to tradition, if the bugs have more orange than black coloring in autumn, the upcoming winter will be mild.
More than 100,000 people attend the town’s Woollybear Festival, held every fall since 1972.
Other famous groundhogs
Shubencadie Sam: A native to Nova Scotia, Sam, is a resident of Shubencadie Provincial Wildlife Park in Canada.
Staten Island Chuck: In 1981, Charles G. Hogg, better known as “Chuck,” began his rise as the groundhog soothsayer of Staten Island Zoo, New York.
Gen. Beauregard Lee: Gen. Beauregard Lee, or “Beau,” lives in the lap of luxury near Atlanta.
--Source: history.com