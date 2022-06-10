A Colorado organization against gun violence claims a shooting contest held on state-managed land in Mesa County is in violation of a Colorado law banning high-capacity magazines.
The event in question is the U.S. Practical Gun Association Pistol-Caliber Carbine/Pistol/Multigun 2 Gun Nationals, held Thursday through Sunday at the Cameo Shooting Complex in Palisade, which is managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The group, Colorado Ceasefire, said in a press release the competition is using large-capacity magazines in violation of a Colorado law that bans the possession of ammunition magazines that can hold more than 15 rounds.
“The decision of a state agency to go forward in violation of the law is quite stunning.” Colorado Ceasefire President Eileen McCarron said Thursday.
Walt Proulx, who runs the complex for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said Thursday CPW employees have been told not to discuss the matter.
A statement from CPW read, “CPW is committed to the safe and legal operation of firearms. This of course includes compliance with CRS 18-12-302, 18-12-303. Organizations holding shooting events on CPW properties will require participating individuals to sign an affidavit that they are in compliance with Colorado’s laws.”
Proulx noted the event is being run by the United States Practical Shooting Association.
USPSA Director of Media & Events Jake Martens and USPSA Area 2 Director Leighton Oosthuisen did not reply to requests for comments Thursday.
CPW Commission President Carrie Hauser also did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
“I don’t understand why the Division of Parks and Wildlife is bending over backwards for this,” McCarron said.
USPSA’s competition rules state: “In states where competitors are restricted by law to maximum magazine capacity, that maximum capacity will be the maximum allowed for all competitors in the contest. Any such limitations must be made known to all competitors by the Match Director/Range Master before the start of the match.”
“This match that they’re doing is totally in violation of their own rules,” McCarron said.
Colorado Ceasefire’s press release suggests the complex limit all competition to 15 rounds maximum in order to comply with state law.
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell wrote in a letter to Proulx dated April 20 that he was aware the prohibition of high-capacity magazines has affected the shooting complex, and that his department doesn’t prioritize enforcing the ban on people who are not also committing other crimes.
“Although I do not get to decide which laws are laws, I do want to let you know that the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office does not seek out law-abiding citizens to see if their magazines meet this statute,” Rowell wrote. “Please feel free to share this letter with those that are concerned about this law and encourage them to visit and enjoy our beautiful Mesa County.”
Rowell noted that the portion of the law allowing magazines purchased before the law took effect in 2013 and continuously owned by the same owner, as well as exceptions for dealers, transporters, manufacturers, armed forces members, state employees and federal employees, make the law difficult to enforce.
“I don’t think it’s about picking and choosing which laws to enforce,” Rowell told The Daily Sentinel on Thursday. “It’s more about prioritizing where we want to put our resources.”
Rowell said the majority of people using the Cameo Shooting Complex are law-abiding citizens, and he doesn’t think the community expects him to invest the department’s time in that space. He said there could be a time when his department charges someone for violating the high-capacity ban as a secondary offense when they’re committing another crime.
“What I’m saying with this letter is I’m not going to go out there to the shooting range and start going through people’s bags,” the sheriff said.
He continued, “It’s not a good use of my deputies’ time to go out there and infringe on people’s rights to see if they’re committing a crime or not.”
McCarron said she found Rowell’s letter troubling. “Not only is he choosing to look the other way, he encouraged the manager of the event to let everyone know, ‘I’m going to look the other way.’ ” McCarron said.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein agreed with Rowell’s assessment of the situation, saying, “I fully support Sheriff Rowell‘s determination that entrants into a sporting contest of shooting do not pose a public safety risk, and utilizing resources to determine whether any of them are possessing, for competition purposes, a magazine out of compliance with Colorado law does not solve any of our public safety problems.”
Colorado Ceasefire’s press release states: “There are two reasons Colorado has the magazine limit law.
1) In July of 2012, an assailant using a 100-round drum magazine in an Aurora Theater murdered 12 people in ninety seconds.
2) Six months later, in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, 20 first-graders and six educators were slaughtered with bullets from 30-round magazines. Congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy, whose husband was murdered in the Long Island Railroad shooting, said it best: High-capacity magazines put the mass in mass shootings.”
A proposal to add a loophole in the high-capacity magazine ban for sporting competitions did not get through the Colorado legislature this session, according to Colorado Ceasefire’s release.
McCarron said her organization’s next step is to try to get Gov. Jared Polis’s attention on the matter, and she said a lawsuit has not been ruled out.
The governor’s office referred questions on the matter to the Department of Natural Resources.