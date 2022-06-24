An advocacy group is calling on the Bureau of Land Management to do more environmental analysis before beginning a helicopter-based roundup of wild horses in Rio Blanco County, in part out of concern about the danger to foals.
Attorneys representing the American Wild Horse Campaign wrote to the BLM to request the supplemental environmental analysis ahead of its planned operation for horses in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area, which generally lies southeast of Rangely, extending east to Piceance Creek outside Meeker.
The BLM estimated last year that nearly 1,400 horses were in the area, where it says the appropriate management level is 135-235 horses. It wants to remove about 750 horses and treat 200 more with temporary fertility drugs before releasing them back on the range.
It began an operation this month to try to use water and food as bait to capture and remove horses, but hasn’t caught any yet. The bulk of the horses targeted for removal likely would be removed through the helicopter operation.
One concern for the horse group is that the BLM moved up the planned helicopter-based removal operation from September to mid-July, citing concerns about the conditions of horses and the range. The group’s letter says the BLM’s previous environmental analysis assumed roundups would occur in September, which the BLM had said would be much less stressful to foals than mid-summer, as foals would likely be five months old or older by September and may be ready for weaning from their dam, or mother.
The BLM previously said younger foals are prone to dehydration and complications from stress, according to the letter.
The group says the additional review also is warranted given concerns that have arisen with BLM horse holding facilities. This year at its Cañon City facility, 145 horses removed last year from the range southwest of Rangely died after an outbreak of equine influenza at the facility. The American Wild Horse Campaign also pointed to the deaths of at least 13 horses this year at a Wyoming facility from a disease known as “strangles.”
The Piceance-East Douglas horses are to be shipped to a holding facility in Axtell, Utah, where the group says three horses died last year from “strangles.” It says 80 horses died there last year altogether, with 59 dying or being euthanized due to acute or unexpected issues, and the rest dying or being euthanized due to chronic or pre-existing conditions.
Asked whether the American Wild Horse Campaign is considering legal action to try to stop the helicopter-based roundup, spokesman Scott Wilson said the letter “certainly is the beginning of a legal conversation, let’s put it that way.”
Asked for a response to the letter, BLM spokesman Chris Maestas said only that the agency is reviewing the group’s request.