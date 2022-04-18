The Colorado River is a workhorse of a river being worked to the point of exhaustion serving the Southwest, so it may come as a surprise to few that this waterway now in crisis has been listed as this nation's most endangered river in a conservation group's annual ranking.
"I don't think it's a surprise to anybody," Matt Rice, director of the Southwest Region for the group American Rivers, said of its decision to put the Colorado River at the top of its annual top-10 list of rivers most in peril.
The Colorado River or portions of it have made the list in years prior, but the river is being stressed as never before due to the level of demands on it and its diminishing water volumes thanks to drought exacerbated by climate change.
As American Rivers notes, the river is relied on by seven states, 30 federally-recognized tribal nations, and Mexico. It provides drinking water to 40 million people and vital habitat, including for 30 native fish species and more than 400 types of birds.
It also has been besieged by drought throughout this century, made worse by warmer conditions that further reduce snowpack runoff volumes. That has resulted in the drawing down of major reservoirs, and the two biggest, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, have fallen to the lowest levels since they first filled. Powell's level is low enough that it could soon jeopardize hydropower production there.
"It's hard with this kind of cloud of crisis, and 'the world is ending' kind of hovering over the river and everybody that works on it and thinks about it, and the region," Rice said. "But we're really trying to use this listing as an opportunity to put out and amplify the solutions that we believe we have, and a really unique opportunity with the (recently passed federal) infrastructure bill to fund those solutions to help us all, whether you're in the Upper Basin or the Lower Basin, live with the river that we have."
The infrastructure bill directs $8.3 billion to western water, Rice said. He said there's no single silver-bullet solution to the Colorado River problem, but rather a lot of approaches that aren't new but Rice believes require more urgent action. Last summer, American Rivers and other conservation groups issued a list of 10 strategies to respond to climate change in the Colorado River Basin. These included things such as urban water conservation and reuse, shifting by farmers to crops requiring less water, improving land management practices to reduce the amount of dust that blows onto snowpack and accelerates snowmelt, prioritizing forest management and restoration, and upgrading agricultural infrastructure and operations.
Rice also hopes to see increased efforts to restore headwaters, invest in watershed health, reconnect floodplains, ensure healthy riparian zones and restore rivers that have been diverted.
"A lot of this stuff doesn't happen overnight, right? So that's the urgent message we're trying to get across, is that we need to start thinking and planning at scale, and making investments at scale now because it's not going to happen overnight," Rice said.
A SWIMMING EXAMPLE
Rice saw a first-hand example of how strained water levels are in the Colorado River Basin last June on the lower Green River, a major tributary. He was part of a group of boaters supporting Matthew Moseley in an endurance swim there that also was intended to highlight drought and climate change. Moseley swam 40 miles, the longest-ever open-water swim on the Green River, but had to quit short of his 52-mile goal. Though the river should have been swollen with seasonal runoff from snowmelt, it was flowing at just 1,800 cubic feet per second and Moseley kept scraping the river bottom with his swimming strokes.
"He couldn't finish the swim because the water level was so low," Rice said.
Rice hopes that varying river interests can resist the temptation to dig into their respective corners and resort to litigation in response to the Colorado River's water woes.
"We can only solve this working together," he said.
Among other rivers making American Rivers' list this year are the Snake River in Idaho, Washington and Oregon, due to dam impacts; the Mississippi River, due to pollution and habitat loss; and the San Pedro River in Arizona, due to excessive water pumping and loss of Clean Water Act protections.
Other waterways in California, Oklahoma, the Southeast and Maine also are on the list.