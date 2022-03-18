A group of more than 60 organizations throughout Colorado has signed an open letter to lawmakers asking them to not enact proposed changes to a drug possession law in response to the fentanyl overdose crisis.
The prevalence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can kill a person with a two milligram dose, on the streets has led to a sharp increase in opioid overdose deaths that has authorities searching for solutions.
One of the solutions that has been proposed is changing a 2019 law that made simple drug possession a misdemeanor, instead making it a felony to possess an amount of fentanyl that would be a misdemeanor for another drug.
The letter, which was published by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, signed by behavioral health, public health, police reform, harm reduction and other related organizations, stated that people should not be made felons just for having addictions.
“Going back to the failed policy of the past will exacerbate the overdose crisis and do more harm than good, especially for low-income individuals and people of color, who have long bore the brunt of criminal drug laws. The most effective way to prevent drug overdoses is through a comprehensive public health approach including greater access to treatment and evidence-based harm reduction practices,” the letter stated.
Maggie Seldeen, founder and executive director of High Rockies Harm Reduction, an organization that works to reduce drug harm by providing things like (opioid blocker) Narcan, fentanyl test strips, sterile injection supplies and other services in western Colorado that was one of the organizations listed on the letter, said the No. 1 thing people working to help stop drug abuse have learned over the past 50 years is criminalization doesn’t work.
“It has not helped people get better, it has not helped save taxpayers money and I believe substance abuse is a public health and mental health issue,” Seldeen said.
The fentanyl overdose crisis is serious, Seldeen said, with fentanyl taking over the drug landscape.
Seldeen said all drugs on the street should be assumed to contain fentanyl at this point. However, she said, further criminalizing drug users doesn’t actually get to the root of the problem.
Seldeen said drug abusers are more likely to seek help if they don’t think they’re going to get in trouble, and re-criminalization of possession would lead to more overdose deaths, not fewer.
Instead of increasing the penalties for fentanyl possession, the problem should be addressed by better funding prevention, and behavioral health services, focusing on keeping people alive and getting them into treatment instead of criminalizing them.
“The prevention and education programs are where we need to put our focus,” Seldeen said.
Instead of leaning into criminalization, the letter recommends increasing access to opioid reversal drugs such as naloxone; increasing outreach services that work with people who use drugs; substantially increasing funding for drug prevention, harm reduction and recovery support services; supporting evidence-based education programs to teach teens about drugs and harm reduction; making fentanyl testing strips more easily available; requiring jails to have withdrawal protocols for opioid dependence; incentivizing safe disposal of controlled substances; increasing the number of Medication Assisted Treatment programs; increasing funding for community education and supporting innovation of other evidence-based interventions to help drug users.