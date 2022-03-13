Changes to School District 51’s reading and writing curriculum at the elementary level are anticipated this fall.
First, a committee of 47 district staff members will have to navigate the path to establishing that new curriculum.
D51 Curriculum Director Jackie Anderson and Executive Director of Curriculum and Learning Design Jennifer Marsh received letters from the Colorado Department of Education informing them that changes to K-5 reading and writing resources were necessary. Anderson and Marsh then visited each of the district’s 25 elementary schools to speak with educators and find out their biggest needs.
“We had the opportunity to go out and visit with each of those schools and ask them, ‘What are the conditions that are important to you in making sure this selection team operates with fidelity and integrity and that you have faith and confidence in their decision,’ and they said, ‘We want representation that’s broad,’ ” Anderson said. “That means teachers make up the committee and there’s a teacher from every building. Then teachers begin to apply by building, and of course you want teachers from different grade levels.
“My experience as a kindergarten teacher is very different from my experience as a fifth-grade teacher, so we aimed to have representation from each of our schools and balanced representation by grade level or role.”
Anderson then selected a team of 47 for the Instructional Resource Selection Team. The IRST includes teachers, administrators, instructional coaches, special education teachers and other professionals.
IRST members’ experience range from three years to 36 years working for the district.
The group’s first meeting took place at the start of March. The team will continue to meet every few weeks for team-building and resource analysis activities.
“It can be misleading because of the word ‘selection,’ ” Anderson said. “That is their charge, that they need to select resources, but really, they’re recommending a resource. It’s the first phase of the process. It’s not the final phase. It moves from here to our curriculum resource governance committee and from them to the board.”
The group is tasked with more than simply determining what textbooks will be implemented in district classes starting in 2023
Textbooks fall under “primary resources,” the main instructional materials used within a course. The IRST must also determine supplemental resources — instructional materials that support or enhance but do not replace adopted curriculum and primary resources — and incidental resources, instructional materials used occasionally within classrooms such as news broadcasts, newspaper articles, films and videos.
Primary resources must be Colorado READ Act-approved. The IRST has a list of currently approved primary resources, and Anderson said that at least 17 new programs were expected to be approved for consideration by March 25.
“Textbooks look very different today than what you would think of traditionally, but when you’re selecting core resources, something that you’d call a textbook, you have different processes depending on what the grade level is and what the content area is,” Anderson said. “In this case, because it’s reading and writing and it’s elementary, the state has provided a process and resources and a lot of direction and tools. Other times, say it’s middle school social studies, you don’t have that kind of support from the state, so you’re soliciting from publishers and from other districts.
“You’re calling like, ‘Who has what? What are you using? What results and what evidence shows that it’s successful?’ Then you’re narrowing it down based on a really wide pool. You try to get as many resources in front of teachers as possible.”
Anderson said the IRST hopes to present its curriculum to the District 51 Board of Education in October.
The reason this process could take until then — or potentially even longer — is because of the scope and scale of the undertaking.
Once more resources are Colorado READ Act-approved, the IRST will have 30 primary resources to comb through to determine which resources would work best in the district.
“Why would you look at 30 resources? Because the state’s approved them and said, ‘All of these 30 are high quality,’ ” Anderson said. “Knowing we have 30 high-quality resources to look at, we can’t make any mistakes. There’s very little room for error. We want to select the best of what’s available to us. The amount of time that it takes for this team to look at reading and writing at only K-5 and look at 30 resources, it’s a lot.”
Once adopted, the new curriculum would be in place for the next six years. Anderson said it was “optimistic” to think that this cycle of the K-5 reading and writing curriculum could be that short before being updated once again, but that the district doesn’t want to make changes in teachers’ lives and daily jobs that aren’t warranted, and that if the curriculum is working for a teacher, they should continue using it.
“Thanks to the 2017 Bond and Mill Levy, we can talk about resource adoption in cycles,” Anderson said. “Prior to the mill, we couldn’t talk about resource adoption in cycles because we didn’t have the resources to supply teachers with the resources that they need. Because of the mill, we can start to think about our resource adoptions earnestly in cycles.”