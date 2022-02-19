A group of six prominent and recognizable members of the Grand Junction community were fed up with the current state of politics and its polarization and extremism.
The group decided to make their concerns public and wrote an 800-word opinion column that appeared in the Jan. 23 Daily Sentinel.
The group, going by the name of “Restore the Balance,” is comprised of Bernie Buescher, former member of the Colorado House representing Grand Junction, former CEO of West Star Aviation and a lifelong Democrat; Thea Chase, a Palisade trustee and someone who considers herself as politically independent; Dennis Kirtland, retired Shaw Construction executive and former Republican who now identifies as unaffiliated; George Orbanek, former editor and publisher of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and a center-right Independent; Kirk Rider, a retired Grand Junction attorney and former Republican who, like Kirtland, was once a Republican but now identifies as unaffiliated; and finally, Tim Sarmo, the former regional manager for the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and a lifelong Democrat who is now unaffiliated.
Sarmo reached out to a wide variety of community members to see if his concern regarding a rise in political extremism was shared.
“About a year ago, a friend and I were having a conversation following the January 6 insurrection at the nation’s capitol, expressing our consternation that people of both sides weren’t expressing their concern and opposition toward forces that would do something so blatantly un-American, something that was a clear act contrary to democracy,” Sarmo said.
Through those conversations, Sarmo felt that there was a consensus in that there was too great a divide between the extremes of the left and the extremes of the right, but he also believed that there were far more who resided in the middle of the political spectrum as moderates.
Through many months of informal investigation and research, Sarmo found that a number of people were moving away from party politics.
“I engaged in an effort to meet with people, from all over the Grand Valley. Friends, neighbors, community leaders. Everyone. And I started to learn a couple of things, one of which being that people had left the Republican party out of frustration,” Sarmo said. “Huge numbers of people had left after Donald Trump, and even more after the events of January 6 — their reason for doing so being a great deal of frustration over such extremism.”
With many of those people unwilling to voice their opinions, Sarmo felt that it was up to him to get something started.
“I drank a lot of coffee and a lot of beer talking to people over the course of an eight month period and learned a lot. From listening and asking questions and sharing concerns, we developed seven principles that were held in common by the people we were visiting with,” Sarmo said.
Those principles and opinion were published in the Jan. 23 opinion column, and can also be found on their website, restorethebalance.org.
Their goal, according to Sarmo, is to say that “people in the middle are tired. They’re tired of partisan and political extremism.”
The movement is relatively informal and grassroots, its primary objective being to try and change viewpoints and send a message to extremists: “You really don’t represent the views of most people. It’s time to reject that form of politics.”
Sarmo was adamant that Restore the Balance and its seven principles are not anti-party. Instead, they hold the belief that parties should compete over values and principles, but those values and principles ought to be based in fact.
“What this effort has shown, I think, is that there are a lot of people who think alike, people who are moderates. We just need to communicate that, especially to those who perpetuate this extremism,” Sarmo said. “People of all parties, or even no parties, need to speak out against groups that don’t hold these principles. Any elected official, regardless of party, should be able to agree with, believe and endorse these principles. If they can’t, then I’d ask the question, ‘isn’t that the definition of an extremist?’”
The group has been surprised at the positive feedback they’ve received from their message.
“If there’s a weakness in our group, it’s that we’re all baby boomers. We grew up in a time when the country was preeminent in the world, the economy was great, jobs were easy to come by. Yes, there were problems, and yes, there were certainly inequalities back then, but by and large the future seemed unlimited. Our younger generations haven’t experienced that. We worry about the future that our kids and our grandkids face,” Kirk Rider said.
For both men, the root of this extremism, however, was difficult to pinpoint.
“Maybe (it is a result of) a fear of change, the internet, social media. People are exposed to sources that only show their point of view. It created groups of people who don’t believe in facts. It’s impossible to have any conversation with people who are so zealous, so entrenched, almost cult-like, that you can’t even have a conversation. They don’t believe in facts,” Sarmo said.
“For 33 years, I worked with and for people who disagreed, people who were from different political parties, but we had discussions, we sat down, we respected each other and for it, we got things done,” Sarmo added. “But eventually, I saw things start to erode. I don’t know when or where it started, but it certainly has accelerated since the 2016 election.”
They believe the current discontent is eroding the pillars of democracy in the U.S.
“We all look back to a time when Republicans and Democrats could have very productive and civil discussions with some give and take solutions that worked for the country by and large. It’s worse on a federal level,” Rider said.
Since publishing the opinion column in The Daily Sentinel launching their website, Sarmo claims to have been met with an outpouring of positivity, claiming that they haven’t encountered even a single person who has opposed the seven principles that the Restore the Balance movement has proposed.
“I think there’s still a tremendous amount of risk of losing our democracy. It’s easy to mobilize people around some highly emotional, zealous position, but it’s a lot harder for people to rally around rationale and reasonableness,” Sarmo said. “I’m heartened by the positive feedback, but people need to stand up and speak out against extremism and extremist candidates. They need to go to the polls and change things. This extremism has infiltrated local government in Mesa County, and I think it is pretty obvious which party. That is very, very concerning.”
While an exact root cause for this rise in extremism was unclear, the group seemed adamant that the rapid spread of misinformation, especially online, was a major contributing factor.
“There’s a lot of misinformation. I think the media is not as rigorous as it might be in weighing the facts and points of view,” Rider said. “This business of giving equal time to different arguments has been taken to a level of a fetish in my opinion in which the most nonsensical and misleading point of view gets presented as the other side of the story.
“The attention to verified facts is so sorely lacking. The attention to complete fabrications is unrelenting. We have misinformation swamping social media, and it’s hurting our country.”
Going forward, the group has no official plans on what it will do next. For now, the founders of Restore the Balance intend to continue to assess the communal response they get and act accordingly, the hope being that their seven principles become a real force for unity, common sense debate, and compromise.
“What we hope is that people will read those points and recognize them for how valid they are, maybe dip their toe into being politically active, being a peacemaker, reaching out to people who don’t agree with them, and trying to re-establish the type of dialogue that used to be the norm,” Rider said.
The group hopes people will contact them and that they will continue to see this effort grow in not only Mesa County, but throughout the state as a whole.
“It’s time to unite around democracy. It’s time to reject the behavior and action of extremist groups. It’s time to speak up and speak out, to send a message to those who harbor these narrow, false beliefs,” Sarmo said. “They are loud and get a lot of media coverage, but that’s not where the majority of us are.”