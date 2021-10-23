A right-leaning group is trying to gauge voter interest in recalling Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland.
The group, Mesa County Concerned Citizen, is upset with Rowland because she “defied” its request to have the county not use Dominion Voting System tabulation equipment, she “denied” Clerk Tina Peters from doing the job she was elected to do, and she “lied” about a supposed alternative contract with a competing election equipment company.
“Commissioner Rowland defied constituents after we overwhelmingly appealed to reason with a request that Dominion machines not be used in our elections, especially the upcoming D51 Board of Education election,” the group wrote in a lengthy email.
“Commissioner Rowland has continuously and consistently condemned clerk Peters, and as an elected official, voicing misleading and misinformed criticism of a fellow elected official is downright dirty,” the group added. “While clerk Peters boldly acted as a whistleblower, a lawfare campaign at the local, state and national level has been waged against her.”
The group also chastised Rowland for saying Peters was not around to help county commissioners determine what it should do in replacing decertified election equipment, saying Rowland lied when she said Peters was not available.
At the time, Peters was in hiding somewhere after attending an out-of-state voter-fraud conspiracy theory event, and remained that way for a month. She was invited but didn’t participate either in person or remotely — nor did she send a member of her staff — to a meeting to discuss options, commissioners said at the time.
Because of that, the group currently is polling county residents on whether a recall effort should be mounted against Rowland. It makes no mention of Commissioners Cody Davis or Scott McInnins, both of whom have voted with Rowland on every action the county has taken.
To date, the group had 478 signers who called for going forward, but by the group was looking to reach 1,000.
Under Colorado law, recalling an elected officials requires the signatures of at least 25% of all ballots cast for that official in their last election. In this case, that would mean such an effort would need more than 21,800 eligible voters to sign onto a recall petition.
Rowland said she’s more concerned with doing the right thing than making sure people like her.
“All votes will be counted twice through two types of tabulation machines, and also by hand, then we’ll post images online for anyone who wants to audit the results,” she said. “We did this all without contracts or costing taxpayers $300,000. The idea that any conservative would find a problem with that outcome sounds a bit crazy to me.”
The group’s email also includes a slew of other matters, including supporting the three right-leaning candidates in the upcoming nonpartisan Mesa County Valley D51 Board of Education election, and donating money to Peters’ legal defense.
The group also promotes alternative treatments for the COVID-19 virus, including the de-worming drug Ivermectin, which is not proven to be effective against the virus, nor is it approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to treat COVID.
Some people who have refused to take one of the approved COVID vaccines have cited the agency’s relatively quick approved use of the vaccines by the FDA, a sped-up process called “Operation Warp Speed” that was initiated and approved by former President Donald Trump.
Rowland and Davis were elected to the commission board in November 2020 and took over in January of this year. Rowland previously served on the board from 2005 to 2013 when she departed due to term limits.