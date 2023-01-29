A horse from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area

courtesy of Lucas Turner/Rio Blanco Herald Times

A horse grazes in the Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area.

A Colorado nonprofit known for its work rescuing and providing a home to large carnivores such as lions, tigers and wolves has acquired a huge ranch west of Craig where it hopes to provide sanctuary to as many as 500 wild horses removed from public lands in the state.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary spent $13.9 million to buy the Rio Ro Mo Ranch, in the Lay Creek area north of U.S. Highway 40. The contiguous parcel contains more than 22,450 acres of land spanning 29 square miles, making it larger than Manhattan Island, the sanctuary said in a news release.

Tags