A Colorado nonprofit known for its work rescuing and providing a home to large carnivores such as lions, tigers and wolves has acquired a huge ranch west of Craig where it hopes to provide sanctuary to as many as 500 wild horses removed from public lands in the state.
The Wild Animal Sanctuary spent $13.9 million to buy the Rio Ro Mo Ranch, in the Lay Creek area north of U.S. Highway 40. The contiguous parcel contains more than 22,450 acres of land spanning 29 square miles, making it larger than Manhattan Island, the sanctuary said in a news release.
The sanctuary decided to create what it is calling the Wild Horse Refuge in response to large roundups by the Bureau of Land Management of wild horses on public lands in western Colorado, including ones in Rio Blanco County last year and in the Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County in 2021. The BLM says an unsustainable number of horses were on those ranges.
The Wild Animal Sanctuary has been rescuing captive wildlife, horses and other animals for more than 43 years. It already has a 1,214-acre facility near Denver, a 10,000-acre facility located in southeast Colorado near Springfield, and a third facility west of west of Fort Worth, Texas.
Wild horse removal operations are often controversial, and concerns were amplified last year after more than 140 horses removed in 2021 from public land south of Rangely died in a holding facility in Cañon City after an outbreak of equine influenza virus.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis had called for a delay of the last year’s roundup in Rio Blanco County in light of those deaths. The BLM ultimately rounded up 867 wild horses from its Piceance-East Douglas herd there, shipping most of them to a holding facility in Utah.
The BLM seeks to adopt out rounded-up horses, and a few dozen found homes in November when the Piceance Mustangs nonprofit group and the BLM held an adoption event in Mesa County.
Pat Craig, executive director of the Wild Animal Sanctuary, said that when the recent roundups were planned, the sanctuary was asked if it could provide a home for horses on its southeast Colorado refuge. He said the sanctuary said it would help to a degree, and it has about 40 Sand Wash Basin horses there, but the property isn’t ideal for wild horses.
He said the newly acquired ranch has lots of grass and water. The sanctuary release says its rolling hills and canyons, with sagebrush and juniper trees, and meandering creek, will provide perfect habitat for wild mustangs to live and roam freely.
Craig said the property is a working ranch that had 800 head of cattle on it at one point. He said access can be difficult this time of year to do things like work on fencing, but he is going back there this weekend to continue assessing the property, and the sanctuary will be spending the next couple of months getting it ready for horses.
He said the nonprofit gets all of its money from private donations. When it bought its southern Colorado refuge it had a program where people could “buy” an acre to support the acquisition, and the sanctuary was able to pay off that property in about three and a half years. He hopes to do undertake a similar fund-raising campaign to help pay for the new purchase.
He said the sanctuary has a motto of trying to save one animal at a time and making a difference for each animal. While the BLM has pulled thousands of horses from the range across the country, the sanctuary is focusing on helping the ones in Colorado, he said.
‘We have a commitment that we would love to help the state, the people of Colorado as well as the governor to protect these horses,” Craig said.
Katherine Jones, a spokeswoman for Polis, said by email Friday, “While Governor Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis have prioritized protecting Colorado’s wildlife and their natural habitats they have no involvement in this project. The Wild Animal Sanctuary’s efforts seemingly could help address the need for creative solutions for places where wild horses can enjoy a quality of life other than holding pens, while decreasing impacts to drought stricken landscapes shared by wildlife and agricultural producers.”
Kathy Degonia with Piceance Mustangs said she had heard through the grapevine about the horse refuge being pursued, and will be interested in hearing more details about it.
”That would be awesome if it happens. It would be great in my opinion,” she said.
She said there are still more than 700 Piceance-East Douglas horses that need homes after being removed from the range last summer, and her group will be continuing to work on adopting them out so they don’t remain in holding facilities for years.
Steven Hall, a spokesman for the BLM’s Colorado state office, said discussions are occurring about having a meeting between the BLM and the ranch property’s new owners.
“Hopefully those (conversations) will lead to good things,” he said.
“... The BLM is always looking for opportunities to partner with people who can provide good homes for wild horses, for the excess horses that we remove from areas like Sand Wash, and we’ll just see what their plans are and how they plan to interface with the BLM as time goes forward.”