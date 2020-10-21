Conservation groups say they plan to pursue the reversal of Bureau of Land Management actions in Colorado and other states after a federal judge in Montana last week ruled that three of the agency’s resource management plans in Montana are invalid because of the role William Perry Pendley played in their approval.
Judge Brian Morris previously had ruled in September that Pendley had served illegally as acting director for more than year because he hadn’t been confirmed by the Senate and didn’t fall in the permitted category of people who can serve in an acting capacity. In his ruling Friday, Morris held that the three Montana plans must be set aside because Pendley, acting in an illegal capacity, had resolved protests over the plans.
Pendley likewise resolved protests related to the BLM’s approval of its RMP for the Uncompahgre Field Office. That approval already is the subject of lawsuits by conservation groups, in part over the level of oil and gas leasing it allows in places such as the North Fork Valley, and Pendley’s role in the RMP’s approval could become another basis of the legal challenges.
“What I can say right now is that we’re carefully evaluating our next steps on that, and that a challenge to that RMP owing to Pendley’s unlawful tenure would likely occur within the context of the current litigation,” said Taylor McKinnon with the Center for Biological Diversity, a plaintiff in one of the suits.
In his latest ruling in the Montana case, Morris turned down a request by McKinnon’s group and others to be allowed to file a brief on how a range of BLM actions in many states, including Colorado, may be unlawful because Pendley was acting in an illegal capacity. Morris was ruling in a suit brought by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and, citing limits to his jurisdiction, he declined to grant relief beyond what plaintiffs in the case were seeking.
But Morris added in his ruling, “Conservation Groups remain free to file suit in the appropriate federal district court to challenge land management decisions they have identified as potentially unlawful.”
In Colorado, conservation groups also are considering Pendley-related legal challenges related to management plans for Browns Canyon National Monument in the Arkansas River Valley and the Tres Rios Field Office based in Dolores.
Other challenges are being contemplated in relation to management plans for the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah and for areas formerly in the boundaries of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah.
President Trump has reduced the size of those monuments.
Conservation groups say the ruling on Pendley opens the door to lawsuits challenging BLM decisions covering 30 million acres of public land.
McKinnon said that’s a conservative estimate that could grow.
Earlier this month, some 60 conservation groups said in a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt that based on the September Pendley ruling, the BLM also should take steps, including retracting actions such as certain oil and gas lease sales and efforts to revise greater sage-grouse plans in Colorado and elsewhere. The ruling also has raised questions related to Pendley’s oversight of the agency’s relocation of its national headquarters to Grand Junction.
Asked about the latest ruling by Morris, the BLM said in a statement that it is erroneous and “continues to disregard basic facts and misapprehend the law, and the (Interior) Department is reviewing all legal options to fight this outrageous decision.”
The federal government had argued to Morris that Pendley performed no actions in connection with the Montana plans and instead the actions in question were delegated to another BLM official.
Regarding the September ruling, the Interior Department says Bernhardt has clear legal authority to delegate power to manage agencies, and that Pendley remains in a BLM leadership role as deputy director of policy and programs, but Interior is complying with the court’s orders.
In recent comments to Wyoming media outlets, Pendley has said he hasn’t been ousted, but based on the court decision he isn’t doing things that need action by the BLM director and Bernhardt is signing BLM documents. He told Wyoming Public Media he never was acting director of the BLM but was delegated the power by Bernhardt to exercise the authority of director, which Morris found to be illegal. Morris wrote in his September ruling that the executive branch repeatedly presented Pendley as acting director and it was established “through delegation and practice” that he operated as acting director.
In his ruling Friday, Morris said that while the Interior solicitor, Dan Jorjani, has said the department will comply with his September order, “(o)ther officials, including Pendley, appear more reticent in their acknowledgment of its effect.”
“The Court emphasizes again its previous finding: Only the Secretary of the Interior can perform functions or duties of the BLM Director,” Morris wrote.