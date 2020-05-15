Environmental groups are suing Arch Coal over its emissions of methane and toxic air pollutants at its West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley, invoking a measure of the Clean Air Act allowing enforcement suits by citizens following what the groups say is a failure to act by state and federal regulators.
The suit was filed this week by WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and High Country Conservation Advocates in Crested Butte. It centers on methane emissions at the mine, which produces more coal than any other mine in Colorado.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and the underground mine vents it to help protect miners by reducing the chance of an explosion. The mine is the single-largest industrial point source of methane pollution in the state, with emissions in 2018 totaling the equivalent of nearly 300,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, another greenhouse gas. That’s equal to the annual emissions of more than 64,000 cars, the conservation groups say.
The last active coal mine in the North Fork Valley, West Elk employed 336 miners as of February, according to Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety data. It produced about 4.16 million tons of coal last year.
Environmentalists have been involved in protracted legal battles involving the mine, mostly over its efforts to expand beneath some 1,700 acres of roadless area in national forest. While the mine plans to produce coal underground there, it must build temporary roads on the surface to drill methane-venting wells.
Last year, a judge ruled that a federal agency needs to consider requiring flaring of the methane emissions in the expansion area to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Flaring also would cut down on emissions of volatile organic compounds such as pentane and butane. VOCs contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone that is harmful to human health.
Arch Coal since has contracted for methane flaring to be done at the mine under the direction of a company that works to supply emissions offsets to entities capped by California’s greenhouse gas program. The conservation groups involved in the new suit say the flaring hasn’t begun and isn’t mandatory, meaning it could stop at any time after starting.
Colorado works with the Environmental Protection Agency to implement the Clean Air Act. Conservationists for years have been pushing the state Air Pollution Control Division to regulate coal mine VOC emissions from methane ventilation systems and wells. According to the suit, the West Elk Mine has a permit covering emissions including particulate matter, but not VOCs.
It says the mine is operating without required permits under the Clean Air Act. The conservation groups late last year provided the mine and state and federal regulators a required 60-day notice of their intent to sue under the citizens provision of the Clean Air Act.
The suit says that in January the mine applied for a minor-source construction permit covering VOC emissions below 250 tons year. The mine estimates its 2019 VOC emissions were about 214 tons, according to the suit. But the conservation groups say it has the potential to emit about 300 tons a year, and as a result needs a major-source permit that would require the use of best available technology to control VOC and methane emissions.
Arch Coal didn’t respond Wednesday to a request for comment.
The suit is seeking compliance with the Clean Air Act and a monetary penalty the groups say can be more than $100,000 a day.