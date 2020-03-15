Multiple organizations in the area that serve predominantly older and at-risk people have not yet made any adjustments to their process, but know that could change any time.
Meals on Wheels, which sends out between 500 and 550 meals each day to Mesa County seniors, has not yet seen any uptick or reduction of service as a result of concern over COVID-19.
However, Program Manager Amanda DeBock said she’s had discussions with clients and volunteers about potential changes should there be an outbreak.
DeBock said most of the volunteers who deliver meals are also elderly and she wants to reduce their risk to exposure in addition to the clients.
One possibility is leaving the meals in a plastic bag attached to the doorknob without interacting with the client. This would avoid close contact, but also prevent the client from having to bend down to pick up their food.
DeBock said volunteers have been more dedicated during the virus scare as they know those who get sick will need good nutrition. For now, the service will continue, she said, but she’s monitoring things each day.
“Our plan is to continue to serve,” she said. “Everything is fluid though.”
At the Community Food Bank, Executive Director Alisha Wenger said the organization is business as usual for the moment, but would consider postponing food drives if necessary.
Wenger said the majority of her volunteers are over the age of 60 and she is trying to reduce the amount of direct contact they have with people.
“We’re just trying to reduce contact in the intake process,” she said.
She said she’s seen fewer people come out to the food bank for supplies. The bank is also in need of supplies as people are stockpiling non-perishables.
She still hopes to remain open as she knows that outbreaks such as this often impact the most vulnerable members of society who can’t work from home, afford to take time off or stockpile food.
“We want to remain a resource for people in need,” she said.