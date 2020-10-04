A growing number of Mesa County residents are soaking up the Western Slope sunshine in more ways than one.
Mesa County Solar Co-op, a solar group-buy initiative facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, has brought more than 200 families and businesses on board.
Of those, at least 50 community members are having solar panels installed at their homes or businesses.
This co-op is anticipated to be the biggest in Colorado, with more than 350 kilowatts of solar energy being deployed to the region’s rooftops through Alasta Solar Center, and more than $1 million in initial local investments.
“I am so happy to see the response that we’ve had,” said Wendy Metzger of Mesa County Solar Co-op. “It shows us that people in the valley are getting together to help our valley be a better place to live and a better place in general … People feel more confident that there will be power available for them should anything go wrong in the world around us.”
Metzger, who lives in Loma, is the chairwoman of Mesa County Solar Co-op’s steering committee, a group of residents committed to spreading the use of solar energy and adopting it for themselves.
She sees an increase in solar energy as beneficial to the Grand Valley, not only when it comes to reducing electricity costs, but also environmentally.
She applies solar energy to her own local small business.
“I think, in the Grand Valley, we all value our tourism industry, which is based on clean air and beautifully preserved outdoor areas,” Metzger said.
“Solar helps in that respect. I’m a small business owner with controlled environmental agriculture. I grow lettuce indoors and fish in an aquapond setup. It’s energy-intensive at times, but the solar will counter and offset that. It’s a good match with my belief in trying to make sure we grow fresh, healthy food for the local community and keep our air clean and not be quite as dependent on oil and gas, which I don’t think will ever go away entirely, but we could do a better job of having some cleaner energy available.”
Sign-ups for the current solar co-op are closed, but those interested in being on the waitlist for the next co-op can sign up at SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/MesaCounty.