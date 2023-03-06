Guitar Center to open at Mesa Mall this month

Mesa Mall has seen a revitalization in recent years, welcoming stores such as Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HomeGoods.
That resurgence will continue this month when Guitar Center opens its seventh Colorado location in an 11,000-square-foot space nestled between Target and HomeGoods.
Mesa Mall General Manager Jay Greenberg said the store is scheduled to open in mid-March and an opening date should be decided upon within the next week.
For Greenberg, welcoming the nation’s leading musical instruments company was a common-sense next step in Mesa Mall’s growing success — a trend subversive of the fading relevance many malls are facing across the United States.
“We are extremely excited to be able to bring in a store and retailer like Guitar Center, as it’s the largest company of its kind in the United States with 294 locations,” Greenberg said. “Mesa Mall is extremely excited to welcome them not only to the mall but they will be able to provide a great service to the community that has been underserved in the Grand Valley.”
The Grand Junction location is the first Guitar Center in Colorado to be located west of the Front Range. The other stores are in Denver, Colorado Springs, Englewood, Arvada, Fort Collins and Pueblo.
“We were well aware of the rich history of musicianship in area, but we noticed that having a retail presence in Grand Junction would make it easier for musicians, not having to drive hours to a neighboring community, to experience our exclusive gear and service offerings,” said Guitar Center Executive Vice President of Store Operations Wayne Colwell. “We are confident that the musicians in the area will be extremely happy to spend time getting hands-on with the extensive selection of gear available there.”
Guitar Center carries top brands of instruments such as Fender, Taylor, Shure, Zildjian, Pioneer DJ, Gibson, Alesis, DW, Yamaha and more.
The store also sells professional recording equipment such as mixers, software and microphones, as well as live show gear such as PA systems and monitors, loudspeakers, subwoofers, and headphones.
In addition to becoming a new hub for musicians on the Western Slope to buy instruments, Guitar Center will also provide lessons for many instruments, with instructors teaching guitar, bass, piano, drums and more. The store will also provide repairs, maintenance and modification services, as well as instrument rental services.