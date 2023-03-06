Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Guitar Center to open at Mesa Mall this month

Guitar Center will be opening a location at Mesa Mall later this month.

Mesa Mall has seen a revitalization in recent years, welcoming stores such as Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HomeGoods.

That resurgence will continue this month when Guitar Center opens its seventh Colorado location in an 11,000-square-foot space nestled between Target and HomeGoods.

Guitar Center will soon be opening a location at Mesa Mall.
An error occurred