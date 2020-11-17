As businesses across the country have to find creative ways to get customers in their doors with far less foot traffic than normal to rely on, one retail business has little trouble getting customers to return.
That outlet is any business selling guns and ammunition this year.
Named an essential critical infrastructure while other retailers had to shut down nationwide in March because of the pandemic, any workers supporting the operation of firearm, or ammunition product, including manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors and shooting ranges were allowed to remain open. They’ve stayed busy since.
“It’s been a stretch of eight months with record sales. The real challenge today is getting the right ammunition and firearms people are looking for,” said Jerry Stehman, owner of Jerry’s Outdoor Sports in Grand Junction.
Ammo is the most sought- after product.
Stehman said ammunition sells faster than anything else.
“We normally have bullets sitting around the store, but they all disappear in a week,” he said.
Stehman said the store instituted product purchasing limits on ammunition to ensure more customers would be able to get their hands on them.
But ammunition isn’t the only popular product for customers.
Personal defense shotguns, AR-15 rifles and concealed smaller handguns and revolvers have also been flying off the shelves of the store this year.
“We get in and out of so much stuff. Our inventory is almost half of where it was eight months ago. I’ve never seen it so depleted,” Stehman said.
What Jerry’s Outdoors Sports is experiencing is happening state- and countrywide.
National statistics show that gun dealers ran more than 3.9 million background checks in June through the National Instant Background Check System, the highest number ever recorded in a single month, according to USA Today.
Gun sellers in the first nine months of 2020 conducted more checks than they did in all of 2019.
According to the check system, a similar trend could be seen in the state of Colorado. There have been 558,906 background checks filed with the CBI through the first 10 months of the year. Last year, 469,535 background checks were filed in the state.
The numbers show a stark difference once the pandemic hit. Through the first two months of the year, the numbers were fairly similar with 82,682 background checks filed in Colorado in 2020, compared to 78,958 background checks for 2019.
After that, however, the numbers completely diverge with at least more than 13,000 more background checks conducted in each month in 2020 compared to the previous year.
In both March and June, more than 30,000 more background checks were conducted in the state compared to the previous year.
Five of the top 10 highest background check days in the history of the FBI came in March 2020 and eight of the top 10 highest background check weeks have come in 2020.
As such, the high demand for background checks has created a longer wait to get approved or denied.
Typically when a customer selects a firearm to purchase, they have to also fill out paperwork and submit it to the state for a background check. Stehman said that in previous years that process can take less than 10 minutes, getting customers out the door with their purchase on the same trip.
In the month of October, however, the average turnaround time for background checks was just over one day and five hours. Stehman said he hasn’t received some background check approvals back in more than three days.
“The CBI people in Denver are doing the best they can,” he said.
Comparatively, the October 2019 CBI Instacheck report shows an average background check turnaround time at just under eight minutes.
In contrast, July 2020 had the highest average turnaround time this year at more than 41 hours with a maximum delay of two days and 20 hours.
Stehman said the last time he saw background check return times this high, it was after the Connecticut Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.
Such a delay on background checks can be frustrating for both the customer and business.
“We can’t do our business,” Stehman said.
With such long delay times, customers often have to come back to pick up the firearm they wanted to purchase in the first place.
“We have people buying guns who live two hours away. It’s a total inconvenience for people, and we’re going to lose customers that way,” Stehman said.