A Gunnison man has been taken into custody almost a year after a state grand jury indicted him for using sovereign citizen-like tactics for alleged extortion and threatening several judges, prosecutors and law enforcement in three Colorado counties, including Montrose.
The man, Brett Andrew Nelson, faces charges of criminal extortion, retaliation against a judge, attempt to influence a public servant, stalking and forgery, among other domestic relations charges.
If convicted on all counts, the combined maximum penalty for those felony charges is up to 18 years in prison and more than $1 million in fines.
In April 2022, a state grand jury indicted Nelson for allegedly filing documents with threatening statements to judges over a two-year period, and filed announcements of liens on several judges’ property to try to influence their rulings in cases in which he was involved in Montrose, Gunnison and Alamosa counties.
Because of conflicts of interest with the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, whose prosecutors are involved in the case, it was assigned to a special prosecutor in the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office.
Officials in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said it took some time to track Nelson down and apprehend him. He eventually was arrested in Pueblo, and is being extradited to Gunnison.
Nelson also allegedly filed powers of attorney purportedly giving him the authority to act on behalf of judges in an attempt to get them to dismiss cases in which he was charged.
State investigators also showed that Nelson filed fraudulent quit claim deeds on multiple residences in an attempt to transfer ownership to himself.
He also allegedly filed supposed default judgments against a variety of individuals allegedly associated with his criminal and domestic relations cases, including against the mother of his child.
“Those who file fraudulent documents and engage in retaliatory behavior to attempt to intimidate or influence judges, law enforcement and victims are a threat to the rule of law and public safety,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “No one is above the law, and we will hold those accountable who try to use the legal system to target and threaten public officials in Colorado.”
Nelson is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.