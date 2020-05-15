The Caring For Our Home Community Fund, set up by local business leaders to serve meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, delivered its largest check to date on Thursday thanks to the Guys Giving Club.
The $10,900 check was given away during a check presentation in front of Café Sol on Thursday morning.
Representatives with the Caring For Our Home Community, Western Colorado Community Foundation, Doors to Success, Café Sol and the Guys Giving Club were in attendance.
The Guys Giving Club meets quarterly and draws three charities to give money to. The charities are nominated by the club’s more than 100 members and each member donates $100 to the selected charities.
“The selection of Caring For Our Home Community is the first time that members of the Guys Giving Club have ever unanimously agreed on the beneficiary. I think the reason is that it’s such a timely and practical idea. The nonprofits get to help those in need eat and the money helps keep local restaurants in business,” Kevin VanGundy, a member of the Guys Giving Club, said in a press release.
To date, the Caring For Our Home Community fund through the Western Colorado Community Foundation has received more than $41,000 from local businesses and individuals. With the fund, more than 5,800 meals will be served via local nonprofits to those families, seniors and others struggling from food insecurity.
“This is a very difficult time for our seniors, and they are going to be so appreciative of the meals the Caring For Our Home Community fund will provide. It’s truly a win-win-win. The local restaurants benefit, our seniors benefit, and our staff feels so encouraged by our community coming together to support our seniors,” said Scott Aker, chief operating officer at Doors to Success.
To donate to the fund visit, www.wc-cf.com/donate-covid-relief/ and click on Caring For Our Home Community Fund or mail a check to Western Colorado Community Foundation, PO Box 4334, Grand Junction, CO 81502. Please put in the memo Caring For Our Home Community. To learn more about the fund, visit www.caringforourhomecommunity.com
