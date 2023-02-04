Guys Giving Club seeks new members By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Feb 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The Guys Giving Club is seeking new members in the Grand Valley.The Guys Giving Club, now in its eighth year, said in a recent press release that they are looking for new members “who will contribute both time and money to support local nonprofits.”The club draws membership from men based in the Grand Valley. Since the group’s inception in 2015, their efforts have revolved around raising money to donate to local nonprofits.Recipients of the Guys Giving Club’s donations are nominated at the organization’s quarterly meetings.Members vote for various nonprofits to determine where their money will go.The nonprofit chosen is given $100 from each member of the approximately 100 members of the Guys Giving Club, according to the press release. The groups tend to receive roughly $10,000.The club will host its first meeting of the year on Feb. 7 at 5:15 p.m. at the Springhill Suites Hotel with free drinks and pizza.The group “encourages you to bring a friend, or two, and get ready to support local organizations.”The Guys Giving Club is scheduled to meet again on May 2, Aug. 1 and Nov. 7, 2023. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags The Economy Armed Forces Institutions Sports Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Day Precip Temp Sat 4% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:47 AM Sunset: 05:38:29 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 3% 30° 52° Sun Sunday 52°/30° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:16:48 AM Sunset: 05:39:39 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Mon 24% 23° 42° Mon Monday 42°/23° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:15:47 AM Sunset: 05:40:50 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tue 5% 26° 43° Tue Tuesday 43°/26° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:14:45 AM Sunset: 05:42 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 25° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/25° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:41 AM Sunset: 05:43:10 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Thu 3% 21° 40° Thu Thursday 40°/21° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:12:37 AM Sunset: 05:44:20 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 25° 44° Fri Friday 44°/25° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:30 AM Sunset: 05:45:30 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business