The good book says it’s more blessed to give than to receive. Members of the Mesa County Guys Giving Club appear to live by that tenet.
Since August 2015, the generous organization has given $239,096.13 to local charities in the Grand Valley.
According to founding member Kevin VanGundy, he and Mike Baker read a newspaper article in early spring 2015 about the Women’s Giving Club here in the Grand Valley.
“I loved the idea,” Van- Gundy said. “It’s super simple and very effective.”
The two local men then met with Illene Roggensack, who started the Women’s Giving Club, and asked if they would be willing to accept men as members.
However, as the name indicates, the club was for women only.
Roggensack mentioned to them that she had heard about other men who were also interested in the club. So, six or seven guys met later that spring and decided that it “seemed like a great idea and they wanted to try it,” VanGundy said.
A total of 28 men from Mesa County attended the first meeting in early August 2015.
It was decided each member would write on a sheet of paper what nonprofit group they would like to help, and then three names would be drawn. These individuals would then give a five-minute presentation about the charity they suggested, followed by a vote by the members.
Each then writes a $100 check to that organization, noting that absent members are not exempt from presenting their $100 check.
It’s similar to how the Women’s Giving Club works.
“We hear (about) a lot of charities we never knew existed,” VanGundy said. “To learn all about these charities is so cool.”
The first meeting’s proceeds of $2,800 went to the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, members of which volunteer their labors to keep part of Grand Mesa’s Nordic trails in top condition.
The entity needed a new grooming machine for the trail head and the funds assisted in helping that cause.
Since that first donation, 26 other nonprofits have been supported by the Guys Giving Club.
In February 2018, the club had its first-ever $10,000 donation, which went to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
Over the years, the club has made 11 $10,000-plus donations, with its largest donation going to Strive for $13,000 in May 2019.
The club donated $43,600 to four beneficiaries in 2018-19 and another $42,900 in 2019-20.
Three more recent beneficiaries have been Harmony Acres in July ($8,100), Camp Hope in November ($8,200) and Riverside Education Center last month ($9,500).
Funds for food and beverages at each meeting come from a one-time $100 donation from new members kept in a club account.
The group survived through Zoom meetings for a year when COVID-19 hit and chose to donate the extra funds in their account from new members to a chosen charity since there were no expenses accrued during Zoom meetings.
This explains the strange total of $239,096.13 given to charities rather than an even amount.
Membership dropped from 110 members to 83 members during the COVID peak, but has been steadily increasing since they began meeting again in person.
Assistant team leader Frank Lindemann joined the Guys Giving Club in 2017.
“I wanted to give back to the community,” Lindemann said. “I saw an article about the Guys Giving Club and several names on the list I knew. I wanted to get in on that and give to nonprofits that could use funds.”
He said it’s always exciting because you never know what charity will receive their benevolence and it’s a fun way to give back to the community with no strings attached. Lindemann said he enjoys helping present funds to nonprofits.
“The amazing reaction, their faces light up and they’re in total shock!” he said.
The Guys Giving Club is seeking new members and “aspire to have as many members as the Women’s Giving Club has,” which is 180.
The Guys Giving Club meets quarterly on the first Tuesday of February, May, August and November. Its next meeting is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. May 3 at Edgewater Brewery.
For information, call Lindemann at 970-216-3879 or VanGundy at 970-361-7478.