The second Grand Valley Paddling Club river cleanup of the year is set for Aug. 20.
Similar to the first cleanup of the Colorado River in April, volunteers will be removing trash and waste from four different sections of the river: from Palisade’s Riverbend Park to Corn Lake State Park, Corn Lake State Park to the Las Colonias Boat Ramp, the Las Colonias Boat Ramp to the Blue Heron Boat Ramp and the Blue Heron Boat Ramp to Fruita State Park.
Cleanup efforts will begin around 7 a.m. A cookout featuring free food and prizes will be held for volunteers at 5 p.m. at Grand Junction Adventures at Las Colonias Park.
“With every cleanup, we learn more and we take notes and hope to change and be more efficient for the next time,” said Sarah Stokes, a member of the Paddling Club’s River Cleanup Committee. “We’re definitely doing that now. We’re really encouraged by all the support that we’ve gotten, but we’re working toward how we reach more people and how we get more people engaged.”
Volunteers are required to bring their own boats or boards, paddles or oars, and life jackets, and are also encouraged to bring work gloves (made from leather or an equivalent material), wire cutters and tarps to protect their boats. The Paddling Club will provide trash bags, buckets for sharper objects and parking tags for state parks.
In addition to volunteers on the water, however, ground crews have been added to this year’s efforts and will be present at the four river cleanup locations as well as Connected Lakes State Park.
“If you don’t have a craft or several hours to commit to hanging out on the river with us, you’re welcome to sign up for a ground crew position or donate a couple of hours to collect some trash and dump the trash at any one of the takeout points where we’ll have the trash collection,” Stokes said.
At two of the locations, the city of Grand Junction will take the trash recovered from the river to the Mesa County Landfill, with the other two locations’ trash being transported by private volunteers. Stokes said the landfill is waiving $250 in fees to support the Paddling Club’s efforts after the club received a bill in the spring for its disposal of materials that had been in the river.
That’s not the only financial support the Grand Valley Paddling Club is receiving for its river cleanup initiative.
“I really appreciate all the local businesses,” Stokes said. “There have been so many folks down on Main Street and all these small businesses that have donated prizes or resources in order for us to make these events happen. It’s really exciting to have all of that support and all of that push from people. I want to thank our community for really stepping up to make this happen.”
Stokes anticipates a better turnout of volunteers at this cleanup compared to April’s, even if she encouraged people to self-shuttle after there was “a lot of trouble” with shuttling efforts in April.
“In April, it was cold and threatening rain, so I was wearing muck boots and a puffy jacket and waterproof pants and a rain jacket. It was more of a die-hard commitment to get out there,” she said. For more information about the summer cleanup and to sign up to volunteer on the water or with a ground crew, visit gvpaddle.org/summer-cleanup.