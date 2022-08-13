042322-news-AudubonRiverCleanUp04-ml

sentinel file photo

Volunteers with the Grand Valley Paddling Club float with a raft full of trash collected from two homeless camps along the Colorado River in April this year.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The second Grand Valley Paddling Club river cleanup of the year is set for Aug. 20.

Similar to the first cleanup of the Colorado River in April, volunteers will be removing trash and waste from four different sections of the river: from Palisade’s Riverbend Park to Corn Lake State Park, Corn Lake State Park to the Las Colonias Boat Ramp, the Las Colonias Boat Ramp to the Blue Heron Boat Ramp and the Blue Heron Boat Ramp to Fruita State Park.