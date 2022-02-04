Starting in March, the way Grand Valley Power charges for electricity use will change, going from a flat rate to one that is based on time of use.
That means customers would see increases in their monthly bills, but could realize a reduction if they change they way they use power, the power supplier says.
Under the new plan, the average household that uses 850 kilowatt-hours of electricity could see an increase of $8.44 a month.
But while the co-operative is increasing it’s per-hour rate during peak times — 4 to 9 p.m. daily — it is lowering its current rate for off-peak times, which is the rest of the day.
It costs the co-op more to generate power when demand is high. Xcel Energy started using a similar time-of-use rate structure last year.
“The change was necessary due to several factors, including the cost of inflation, clean energy policy and regulations, and to cover wholesale power cost increases,” Grand Valley spokeswoman Christmas Wharton said in a release. “This will be the first increase in the past decade. The increase covers only what is necessary, while protecting our member’s investment in the co-op.”
Currently, Grand Valley charges a flat rate of $0.10282 a kilowatt hour for residential, although that rate is higher for such users as commercial, irrigation or other non-residential consumers.
The new residential rate during off-peak times will be lowered to $0.0895, while peak-hour rates will increase to $0.1825 per kilowatt hour.
Grand Valley officials said the new time-of-use rate would allow users to pay less each month if they alter when they use power, such as using their dishwashers, washing machines and dryers in the morning rather than the evening, and charging their electric vehicles overnight instead of during the day.
Grand Valley also plans to send letters to each of its customers this month outlining the rate changes, which will be reflected on their April power bills.
The nonprofit power supplier, organized in 1936, serves more than 18,000 customers in mostly rural parts of Mesa, Delta and Garfield counties, although it also serves portions of Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Clifton, East Orchard Mesa and the Redlands.
Last year, its total energy sales were more than $32 million from more than 221 million kilowatt hours used by its customers.