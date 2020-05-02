Anytime Fitness in Grand Junction wasted no time taking advantage of the clearance Mesa County gave Thursday to gyms to reopen following their temporary closure due to COVID-19.
Manager Dalton Wright said he opened the facility Friday morning, complying with county measures such as requirements for customers to wear face masks. About 16 people had shown up by midday.
“We’re excited to get the gym rolling,” he said.
Other area fitness facilities are working to reopen, as those in the industry praise the community’s cooperation in working to limit COVID-19 cases, and Mesa County Public Health’s efforts to allow for limited reopening of some closed businesses as a result.
“As far as cases so far, I think we’ve done extremely well as a city and a county to stay (socially) distant and comply with everything,” Wright said.
Cole Christensen, owner of the two local Mesa Fitness facilities, which will be reopening Monday, said he’s amazed at what Mesa County Public Health accomplished.
“I think they worked diligently and I’m super impressed,” he said.
The county was able to obtain a variance from the state’s stay-at-home requirements, easing restrictions on facilities such as gyms, churches and restaurants.
“I think it’s a start and a move in the right direction,” said Dale Reece, owner of Crossroads Fitness in Grand Junction.
He said Crossroads is reopening its location near Grand Junction Regional Airport on Wednesday. The downtown location in the Alpine Bank building may open within a week or so, depending on when public access to the building lobby is allowed, Reece said.
Customer numbers in gyms are limited for now by the county to 30% of building code capacity. Christensen said that is comparable to the normal customer capacities at Mesa Fitness due to the size of those facilities.
Reece again sees that restriction as just one of the starting points to get gyms fully up and running again, something that is going to come down to what customers are comfortable with. He said while some people wanting to come back won’t understand the requirement about wearing masks, “I think there’s other people that are still very cautious.”
Reece said what’s important is not just the safety of Crossroads members but its staff.
Crossroads is getting busy training staff on the new safety protocols and is bringing back some of the roughly 90, mostly part-time employees it furloughed due to the pandemic. He said people such as trainers and front-desk staff are coming back on board, but he noted that the county is still preventing gyms from operating facilities such as pools and nurseries, or holding group classes.
Christensen said his two gyms have about 150 employees, many of whom were furloughed for about a month.
“They’re all coming back on 100%,” said Christensen, who called the ability to do that a “big relief.”
Anytime Fitness, Mesa Fitness and Crossroads all have waived some membership fees during the shutdown. Mesa will consider freezing or deferring payments on a case-by-case basis if people have health conditions that make it unsafe for them to work out at its gyms. Crossroads waived fees through May, as it tries to give clients time to decide when they’re comfortable returning.
The county is requiring that gym customers or staff clean shared equipment after each use.
Christensen said that’s always been required of Mesa Fitness customers, but now “it’s going to be strictly enforced.”
As gyms, and Mesa County at large, move forward under new, more relaxed local health guidelines, Reece thinks it’s important for everyone to do so with a spirit of kindness and patience toward each other, also recognizing what the community has accomplished in the last two months.
“I think we’ve worked very well as a community and I think all of us as a community, I think we should kind of realize where we’ve been … during the last 60 days. It’s been quite the journey,” he said.