As gyms and fitness centers reopen across Mesa County, members are getting used to working out behind a face mask.
Mesa County has been approved by the state of Colorado to reopen its gyms, but under new restrictions. Face masks must be worn at all times, and machines must be wiped down before and after each use.
Crossroads Fitness Operations Director Sabrina Suazo said its members have, for the most part, cooperated with the new guidelines.
“I’d say about 98% of everyone who comes in is absolutely OK with wearing a mask,” Suazo said. “We did have a couple people who were kind of resistant, but it’s part of the health order and to be able to stay open to the public, we have to follow it.”
Jessica Newman, a member of Crossroads Fitness, said she’s happy to be able to get back to the gym after the month and a half closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting stay-at-home order.
She said following the public health guidelines is important to allow these businesses to remain open, even if it makes her workout a little more difficult.
“Maybe you sweat more, so that’s good,” Newman said. “It’s definitely not the easiest but, I mean, if that’s what we need to do to be able to get out, I support it.”
Mesa Fitness Owner and Regional Manager Cole Christensen said he has been in daily contact with Mesa County Public Health to ensure his facilities are following the proper guidance.
He said they are allowing guests to lower masks while working out if it is medically necessary to help with breathing, but that they must put them back after they have caught their breath.
“I’m extremely impressed by Mesa County getting the exemption that they got because we are one of the first gyms in the country to reopen,” Christensen said. “We feel the gravity of that responsibility and how important that is, but also we’re excited to tackle that challenge and adhere to those guidelines.”
Both businesses said they are also taking the disinfecting guidelines seriously, cleaning their facilities regularly.
Despite the many changes from the new guidelines and procedures, Suazo said her members have been happy to get back to the gym.
But they have heard from some who have not felt ready yet.
“Obviously there are people who are absolutely ready to get back to what the new normal is, and they are coming in,” Suazo said. “There are people who are genuinely still scared to come back. We’re telling them to take it at their own pace and, when they’re ready to come back, they’re ready to come back.”
Mesa Fitness has had around 30% of its normal traffic, Christensen said, which is what he expected.
During a normal business day, he said his facilities had around 1,200 to 1,500 visits. During this first week back, he said they had about 300.
Christensen said he believes gyms benefit the public during this pandemic, as they help their members to maintain health.
“Gyms continue to get put in kind of the same category as restaurants, bars, movie theaters, which are really more entertainment-type venues,” Christensen said. “We feel that we’re not entertainment. We’re part of the solution.”
There is also a mental benefit in allowing people to get back into a more normal routine and interact with other people again after being away so long, Suazo said.
From members to employees, she said they are all excited to be back at the gym.
“A lot of our members come here because this is their home away from home,” Suazo said. “It just feels good to move your body. Many of our members haven’t been able to exercise. They can walk around the block, but some of them really like lifting weights or they like the machines we have. It’s just really great to see everybody, even behind the mask, have them come in and see how really truly grateful they are.”