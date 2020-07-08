As Mesa County has slowly reopened, permitting more uses and less stringent restrictions at local fitness centers, those businesses have seen a steady increase in business.
Crossroads Fitness owner Dale Reece said, while closing his business had been hard, reopening may have been even more challenging as they worked to comply with public health guidelines and get out the word that they had reopened.
“The first month was kind of everyone getting to a point where they even knew that we were open,” Reece said. “I think people now know we’re open. In the last month we haven’t seen huge growth, but very, very steady growth.”
When gyms first reopened, guidelines were strict. Masks had to be worn at all times. Locker rooms, pools and group exercise classes were all shut down. As those restrictions have lessened, Mesa Fitness Owner and Regional Manager Cole Christensen said customer traffic has increased.
“In the first phase when masks were strictly mandated at all times traffic was pretty low,” Christensen said. “As soon as it became highly encouraged, but you can take it off when doing strenuous exercise, the traffic has doubled.”
Both Mesa Fitness and Crossroads are both fully opened now, but are still following guidelines limiting capacity and enforcing social distancing. Other guidelines, like increased cleaning and requiring guests to wipe down machines before and after use has actually improved the experience for some, Christensen said.
“The guests are loving the increased cleaning and policing of the floor to make sure people are wiping down equipment and being safe as far as social distancing is concerned,” Christensen said.
At Crossroads, which has also been able to reopen its downtown location, Marketing Director Paula Reece said their guests have been cooperative with the changes. She said everyone from to guests is still trying to follow the rules so fitness centers can remain open.
“They have been so cooperative,” Paula Reece said. “They’ll do whatever needs to be done. They’ve been great on the masks and temperature checks. They wipe off their machines before and after use. They’ve done a great job.”
Dave Lens, a Crossroads member, said he stayed away for about a month until the pool was reopened, which is where he prefers to exercise. He said everyone he’s talked to is happy to get back into a more normal routine.
“It’s been great,” Lens said. “Everybody I talk to in water aerobics has just been (excited) to get back into the water. There’s some social aspect to it to when you’re exercising with a group of people that are like minded.”
Giving people like Lens an outlet to exercise and maintain their health is important, Paula Reece said. As long as cases are low and social distancing can be maintained she said fitness centers play a positive role in public health.
“The thing we’ve preached for 34 years is the importance of physical exercise, but along with that comes the social interaction,” Paula Reece said. “We always talk about the building blocks, the cornerstones of fitness from cardio, strength, flexibility, nutrition. I think we are definitely a major player in people’s healthy lifestyles.”
Both Dale Reece and Christensen said they have been following news of spiking cases around the country and in nearby states. Reece said he was hopeful Mesa County would maintain its low case count so they could remain open.
“For what we hear nationally and within our industry we’ve been pleasantly surprised with what’s happened so far,” Reece said. “Hindsight is always 20/20, but so far, knock on wood, we as a business, we as a community have handled this as well as we could have handled this pandemic.”