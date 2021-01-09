Area gyms and fitness centers say they are seeing an increase in usage during early January and are taking steps to ensure they continue to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Mesa Fitness Owner Cole Christensen said January typically sees an increase in activity and that is true this year, though to a lesser extent than years prior to the pandemic. He said they weren’t sure what to expect, but are happy to see people using the facilities.
“We weren’t positive what COVID times would look like, but we are seeing an increase,” Christensen said.
“People are starting to see the confidence in the five-star program and they are coming in to check us out, which is a very positive sign.”
The five-star program, which was developed in Mesa County and has been expanded to the rest of the state, allows businesses who meet county guidelines to operate with more flexibility. Christensen said it has been a necessity for his business.
“The five-star allows us to operate a little bit more closely to normalcy,” Christensen said. “We wanted from day one to provide a clean and healthy environment and to work well with the county. We’re not in any type of opposition with the county. We really want to work strongly with them to make sure that we’re safe and we’re clean.”
At Crossroads Fitness, Manager Molly Rodriguez said they have also seen an increase in people visiting their gym — the downtown location is currently closed.
She said the fitness classes are popular and they are monitoring to make sure they meet capacity limitations. She said they have plans in place if interest in their classes continues to rise.
“One of our most popular classes is already on a registration system,” Rodriguez said. “We’re prepared to enlist that for other classes if we need to. A great problem to have is adding more classes. We love doing that.”
Christensen said Mesa County has strict guidelines requiring masks to be worn during fitness classes. He said this has made high intensity classes more difficult, as some people have trouble breathing. Lower intensity classes have been popular, he said.
“Since we have less capacity in the classes, we’re trying to add more classes to try to accommodate people,” Christensen said. “We are getting a lot of good usage with classes like yoga.”
Gyms are continuing to clean and space out equipment for social distancing, Christensen said. He said in the new year he thinks people are trying to have a fresh start following the events of 2020, while being safe.
“We’re focusing on wellness for our members now,” Christensen said. “Fitness is more than just trying to lose weight for any type of goal. We’re working on mental wellness and physical wellness. We just want to be a place where people can get back to normal and have an escape from the stressors of daily life.”
For the customers who visit Crossroads, Rodriguez said they have been appreciative to have a space to go to to work out in the new year.
“People are very happy to be here,” Rodriguez said. “They’re happy that we’re open and happy that we’re taking all the precautions that we can and for the most part people are abiding by the restrictions because they want to see us stay open.”