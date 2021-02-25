Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland on Wednesday fielded another question regarding the Bureau of Land Management national headquarters in Grand Junction in the second and final day of a Senate confirmation hearing this week.
The hearing also has included numerous questions on her stance on fossil fuel development.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., pressed Haaland on Wednesday on a statement he said she made last March contending that the Interior Department was trying to dismantle the BLM by moving the headquarters to Colorado.
“Why do you believe that moving the BLM headquarters was so wrong?” asked Daines, who supports the agency’s headquarters move from Washington last year.
“Senator, at the time I heard from a lot of different Indian tribes, quite frankly, who were upset about that issue,” Haaland said.
Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, is herself Native American and if confirmed would be the first Native American Interior secretary.
Haaland also noted in response to Daines’ question the high number of career staff who left the BLM because they didn’t want to move.
The Trump administration relocated 41 jobs to the new Grand Junction headquarters and hundreds more Washington positions to other locations elsewhere in Colorado and in other western states.
The change in presidential administrations and President Joe Biden’s nomination of Haaland have raised questions about whether the headquarters relocation might be reversed.
Haaland told Daines that now that the headquarters move to Grand Junction has occurred, “I think we need to first consider the well-being of the career staff there and take a good look at the issue. I don’t have any intention at this moment of changing things but I am not there (in the Interior Department) yet. If I am confirmed that will be an important issue to look at.”
Daines told Haaland, “Moving the BLM out West has made it easier for Montanans to connect with the agency that manages large areas of land in our state — (it’s) nice to have them in the same time zone.”
Haaland also spoke about the headquarters question Tuesday during the first day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee. She told U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., who supports keeping the headquarters in Grand Junction, that she will keep an open dialogue with Western senators on the subject, and she also accepted his invitation to her to visit the new headquarters.
The Interior Department under the Biden administration already has said it is reviewing the headquarters move to determine “if any adjustments need to be made.”
Haaland faces what could be a close Senate vote on her nomination. Daines came out in opposition to her nomination Wednesday. However, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a moderate who holds a key swing vote in a closely divided Senate, said Wednesday he’ll vote for her nomination, greatly boosting her chances of being confirmed.
A news release from Daines’ office Wednesday said Haaland dodged questions this week on her record on energy, including her opposition to fracking and fossil fuel infrastructure, and her pledge to keep fossil fuels in the ground.
In response to such questions, Haaland repeatedly sought to differentiate between her views and Biden’s, and between how she represents one congressional district now and how she would represent all Americans as Interior secretary.
“If I’m confirmed as secretary, it’s President Biden’s agenda, not my own agenda, that I would be moving forward,” she said.
Haaland faced questions about Biden’s agenda as well, including his indefinite suspension on issuing oil and gas leases pending a review. That followed a 60-day suspension imposed by the Interior Department on Jan. 20 when it came to issuing new leases and drilling permits, unless authorized by top-level Interior officials.
The 60-day order says it doesn’t limit existing operations under valid leases. But Hickenlooper on Tuesday said many essential ancillary aspects of existing operations, such as rights of way over BLM land, now require approval from a small number of individuals, which can create time delays and new risk.
“I’ve heard concerns from tribal groups, from operators, that despite promises that the moratorium won’t impact existing leases, that the constrained permitting process for the existing leases might become permanent,” Hickenlooper.
He told Haaland he hoped she would be willing to work with him and others to provide some certainty about eliminating such negative impacts.
“Senator, I would be happy to work with you,” Haaland said.