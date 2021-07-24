During her stop in Grand Junction, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced new investments totaling $6.1 million to bolster wildland fire management operations in the area.
The investments will go to improve the Grand Junction Air Center complex, a multi-purpose wildland fire management and operation center, according to a release from the Interior Department. The improvements include replacing multiple aging buildings with a single, cost-effective structure.
"We owe the brave women and men on the frontlines the right tools and training they need to protect our communities and our lands from the increasing threat of fire,” Haaland said. “By making smart investments in critical infrastructure as well as climate resilience, we will strengthen our wildland fire preparedness and response across the West.”
The Grand Junction Air Center complex supports federal efforts to improve the health, resiliency and recovery of wildland ecosystems and address the climate crisis by mitigating the risks and impacts of catastrophic wildfires. The Air Center provides tactical aircraft resources locally and regionally and is the only facility that can support large air tankers coverage for Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.