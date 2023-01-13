072321-news-halaand03-ml
SENTINEL STAFF

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits the Grand Junction in July 2021.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is creating an office to oversee a new $4.7 billion program to plug orphaned oil and gas wells and clean up associated surface facilities across the country.

The Interior Department said in a news release that Haaland has ordered the establishment of an Orphaned Wells Program Office to ensure effective, accountable and efficient implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s investment in cleanup of orphaned wells. Such wells are typically associated with companies lacking the funding to plug them and clean up related sites, or may be old ones where there is no record of who owned them.

