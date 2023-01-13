Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is creating an office to oversee a new $4.7 billion program to plug orphaned oil and gas wells and clean up associated surface facilities across the country.
The Interior Department said in a news release that Haaland has ordered the establishment of an Orphaned Wells Program Office to ensure effective, accountable and efficient implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s investment in cleanup of orphaned wells. Such wells are typically associated with companies lacking the funding to plug them and clean up related sites, or may be old ones where there is no record of who owned them.
“These legacy pollution sites are environmental hazards and jeopardize public health and safety by contaminating groundwater, emitting noxious gases and methane, littering the landscape with rusted and dangerous equipment, and harming wildlife,” Interior said in the release.
Methane is a safety hazard and significant cause of climate change, Interior noted.
The new office was created “to ensure timely and transparent implementation of the new program and to enable better communication with states, Tribes and other partners,” the release said.
The new law included $4.3 billion for plugging orphaned wells on state and private lands, $250 million to address wells on federal lands, and $150 million for work on tribal lands. This year, Interior has allocated an initial $33 million to clean up 277 orphaned wells on federal lands, and distributed the first $560 million in grants to states to set up well plugging infrastructure and address high-priority wells. Guidance has been provided to tribes on how to apply for the first $50 million in funding allocated for projects on tribal lands.
Of states eligible for funding, 22, including Colorado, have been allocated $25 million each in initial grants. In Colorado, 140 wells have been identified for plugging and remediation using that money, according to Interior.
The state is expecting to receive perhaps $10 million a year in federal infrastructure bill funding over the next decade for orphaned well work.
Last year, a newly passed Colorado law also created an enterprise fund for cleaning up oil and gas well sites in the state, using revenues from new per-well annual registration fees paid by industry. It is expected to generate $10 million a year.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission last year created the new fee with the hope that the legislature would create the fund. The commission also boosted financial assurance requirements for oil and gas companies with the goal of having adequate bonding or other mechanisms in place to help ensure the ability to plug wells in cases such as a company going insolvent.
Last month, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., called on the Interior Department to act on reforming the bonding requirements for oil and gas operators on federal lands to help ensure plugging and cleanup costs don’t have to be covered by taxpayers.
The Interior Department in a review of the Bureau of Land Management oil and gas leasing program in 2021 identified in part a need for bonding reforms, but it hasn’t yet pursued those reforms.