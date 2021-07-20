Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be visiting Grand Junction on Friday as the Interior Department considers the future of the Bureau of Land Management's national headquarters, which were moved to the city last year.
U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both D-Colo., announced the planned visit today. They had invited Haaland to visit the city to hear from the community as Haaland and others in Interior and the BLM evaluate the headquarters status.
The Trump administration moved the headquarters from Washington, D.C., to the city in what it said put top BLM decisionmakers closer to the lands they manage and communities the BLM affects. Rather than moving all the national headquarters jobs to one city, the Trump administration distributed them to many locations around the West, moving some 40 jobs to the new Grand Junction headquarters.
Many BLM officials declined to move west, retiring or taking other jobs in the federal government in Washington instead, and critics of the headquarters move say it weakened the agency. Haaland had been among those critics while serving in Congress before taking the leadership role at the Interior Department, and the Biden administration is now reviewing the future of the headquarters.
Hickenlooper and Bennet say they support a fully functioning BLM headquarters in Grand Junction, but that the Trump administration failed to deliver that, and they are asking Biden to work with them to ensure the headquarters is more than symbolic and includes the staff and resources to improve management and protect public lands.
They said in a joint statement, “With climate change fueling severe drought and catastrophic wildfires, restoring a strong public lands agency and fixing the previous administration's mistakes is a top priority. We're happy to host Secretary Haaland and look forward to productive conversations with Grand Junction community leaders on the future of the BLM headquarters.”
According to the senators' news release, Haaland’s trip will include meetings on other Colorado priorities including drought and wildfire mitigation, maintaining resilient rural economies, and passing the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, a conservation measure covering some 400,000 acres of public land.