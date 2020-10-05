A small group of churchgoers spent their Saturday morning living out their principles of service to others.
Eight members of First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction worked under the autumn western Colorado skies for nearly four hours, helping build a home as part of a Mesa County Habitat for Humanity project. Each year, from March until October, Habitat for Humanity uses volunteer workers to build a home for a new homeowner. Despite all the curve balls and health issues this year has brought to the table, Habitat for Humanity has never wavered in its project.
“Basically, our goal is to turn renters into homeowners,” said Habitat for Humanity Director of Operations Kirk Granum. “We do not give them a home, they do have a mortgage, but it’s with 0% interest. We look at folks who are in the middle-income range in the valley who probably couldn’t get a conventional mortgage, but could use a hand up so they can make a better life for themselves.”
Habitat for Humanity, as it has done for housing projects over the past three decades, hosts group building sessions every other week for seven months of the year. Normally, the future homeowner helps out with construction.
No homeowner was present Saturday, as Habitat for Humanity has purposely limited its bi-weekly workforce in the era of COVID-19. “Obviously, we have social distancing and masks,” Granum said. “Because construction is an essential industry, we have been able to keep going, but we’re being careful. We’re having group builds, but instead of having 12 people, we keep it under 10, usually eight. So we’ve made adjustments that way. Sanitizing things, helmets go in the used box and get wiped down and sanitized when they’re done with, things like that. We’re taking simple precautions.”
First Presbyterian Church is far from the only local organization — or even the only local church — to lend its services to such a project for Habitat for Humanity. However, the church has been involved with such projects for a decade.
“All the people who are working today are part of First Presbyterian Church and they’ve been doing this for about 10 years,” said Debe Colby, the church’s director of outreach. “Everyone enjoys giving to the community. For this group of people, this is a really good way for them to give because they use skills that they have and they’re really a dedicated group. These guys have been doing this for a long time.”
In two weeks, First Presbyterian Church will hand the construction baton to members of Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction. However, the church members who helped work on the house Saturday will return to the site to see the final results, as well as meet the person or people whose life they’ve impacted.
“One of the nice things about doing this outreach is we get to come back when the dedication occurs and actually meet the homeowner and see the end results,” Colby said. “It’s not just putting some sheeting on the side of a house and then leaving.”