A Grand Junction suburb will soon have new neighbors and, for the family moving in, a house for the very first time.
Sheila Martinez and her children began their journey with Habitat for Humanity in November of 2020. An end is finally in sight, which for the Martinez family, means move-in day is getting closer.
“I’ve always wanted my own home and have something for my kids,” Martinez said. “My favorite part about this is knowing all my neighbors. We’re building together. We’re building relationships. I finally feel like I can let my 9-year-old go over and play with the neighbors’ kids. Where we are now, he doesn’t even go outside without me. Having a home will give me and family freedom and privacy for the first time in, well, a very long time.”
Martinez’ home is the latest addition in a subdivision of upwards of 30 houses, all of which have been built by Habitat for Humanity.
Martinez and her children have been “crammed in a little house” living with her parents for the past three years.
As a self-described germaphobe, Martinez said she was particularly concerned about the pandemic, not just for her own sake, but also for her family.
Beginning the homeownership process with Habitat for Humanity during the height of the pandemic gave Martinez hope during uncertain and turbulent times.
“I was really worried about the pandemic. I was so scared to die. I was so scared for my kids. But this gave me something to do every week,” Martinez said. “It gave me hope.”
Two years later, the house is beginning to take form. Martinez said that her children are already “calling dibs” on which room will be theirs.
“My son has already picked out where his room is going to be, where he’s going to put his posters,” Martinez said. “It makes me teary.”
This past Friday, community members came together for a volunteer day to help on the project.
Ashley Chambers, the housing manager for the City of Grand Junction, believes that the work Habitat for Humanity is doing provides stability for families.
“Homeownership offers long-term sustainability, especially in a market where rent continues to go up,” Chambers said. “It lends stability to a family.”
Although Chambers partners with several organizations, like Habitat for Humanity, to build more affordable housing units within the city’s jurisdiction, they’re still not able to meet the valley’s tremendous need.
A Grand Valley Housing Needs Assessment in June of 2021 found a shortage of 2,168 units for families who make less than $25,000 a year in Grand Junction.
Homelessness continues to increase in Grand Junction and the rest of Colorado each year as well.
“Frankly, we’re nowhere close to meeting the housing need in Mesa County,” said Laurel Cole, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Mesa County.
“We’re bombarded every single day with people who are desperate to enter our program. The more community support we get, the more homes we can build.”
The program itself isn’t an immediate solution though. It takes 12 to 16 months from entering the program to the move-in date. And with a growing number of people in need of housing, Habitat can’t meet the need alone.
“Homeowners put in a lot of work, too. A minimum of 500 hours of sweat equity are required to be put into the home, so the house is not something that just gets handed to them,” Cole said.
“The sweat equity replaces the down payment. They do have a mortgage payment, but without interest. Many of these families couldn’t get the money for the down payment or maybe couldn’t qualify for a loan, so that’s why this helps and allows an affordable path to homeownership.”
The process is a competitive one, according to Cole. A committee sifts through the applications during a family selection process where they decide which of the applicants are most ready for homeownership.
Cole said the applicants remain anonymous to keep the process fair and non-biased. The decision is based on a person’s debt, work status as well as other factors.
“We usually build about four houses each year, but could probably build more for more families if we had more funding and help,” Cole said.
Proceeds from a thrift store at 2936 North Ave. help fund Habitat endeavors. Personal donations and volunteer help also make construction possible.
“Community support consists of donations and volunteers,” Cole said. “Those who are building the Martinez’ home are mostly volunteers. We have a construction manager and crew lead that help, but everyone else is volunteers.”
Although the need can’t be met by one organization, Habitat does seem to be making a difference in peoples’ lives.
“I know that even after mine is built, I still want to be a part of the program,” Martinez said. “This is an amazing program with amazing people who are genuinely compassionate. I’d recommend it to anybody because you’re not going to get a better deal, you’re not going to get better friends and you’re certainly not going to get a better neighborhood.”