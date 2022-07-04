Kacy Rhode and her three children pulled up to a house in a subdivision near Pear Park to a crowd of people lining the driveway. The house was empty, there were only dusty pebbles where a lawn will be, but Kacy and her family’s hearts were still full of joy.
That house, with a French vanilla white paint job and a brown trim, is theirs. Finally.
They earned the house through Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County, and a dedication ceremony last week honored their sacrifice.
“We moved around a lot, and my kids had been to a bunch of different schools, so I just wanted a place to live where they could be stagnant for a while,” said Rhode. “When I was a kid, I moved around a lot and went to a different school, like, every year in elementary (school), and it was really hard.”
So, Rhode got in touch with Habitat during the COVID-19 pandemic about getting a home.
To qualify, applicants have to make 30% to 60% of the area median income, which was $29,261 as of 2020. They also go through a homeowner orientation.
Then, the applicants can put $500 down and receive a loan from Habitat with no interest.
To make up the difference in costs, applicants then put in what Habitat calls “sweat equity.” This is essentially working on a house construction site.
Once they accrue 150 hours, they are assigned a house and, after 500 hours, the house is theirs.
Laurel Cole, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County, said that the program is even more important than usual given the county’s housing crisis.
“We have had an increase in demand, so we’re trying to find ways to ramp up construction,” Cole said. “Right now, we are able to build four houses a year, but we would like to build more.”
Cole said the program is a way to bring homes to people experiencing houselessness and those who may otherwise not qualify for a bank loan.
It usually takes 12 to 16 months from the moment an applicant starts the process to when they move in. It used to be quicker before the pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions.
The houses now being built are estimated at market price, so about $300,000.
And these houses and families, Cole said, dispel the misconceptions around affordable homes and the people who seek them out.
“I would love for people to understand, when we’re building affordable housing, we’re building single-family housing. It’s like a subdivision,” Cole said. “We do not give away homes; these families work really hard and they have to be able to pay the mortgage.”
For Rhode, getting into the spacious, single-story home required hard work. The knowledge that she was giving her kids a better life acted as the steam to her engine.
With 15 different groups committing nearly 2,600 hours of volunteer work and help from 32 companies and organizations to build the home, Rhode’s efforts finally paid off when she was greeted by the crowd of friends and family.
“I was excited and relieved, a lot was just lifted off as I pulled up. My kids are really excited; they may not show it very well but they are,” she said. “(Being a single mom) is an everyday job that doesn’t stop. It’s really hard, but it’s worth it.”
Applications for the next round of homes open in October, Cole said. For information on applying or to volunteer, visit habitat.org/co/grand-junction/hfh-mesa-county or call 970-255-9850.