A Mesa County man sentenced to 64 years in prison as a habitual drug offender will have part of his sentence tossed, and the rest reviewed for its proportionality.
Jerod Lance Wade, 43, initially had been convicted of possession of controlled substances. During trial, however, he was further charged and convicted as a habitual offender because of five prior felony convictions.
He also was given a six-year habitual sentence for possession of psilocybin mushrooms, which a three-judge panel concluded was illegal.
The court also ruled that, based on a 2019 Colorado Supreme Court decision on sentences for habitual criminals, the district court’s rejection of Wade’s request for a proportionality review of his sentence also was wrong.
“The Eighth Amendment prohibits sentences that are disproportional to the crime committed,” Judge Neeti Pawar wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges David Yun, and concurred in part and dissented in part by Judge Jerry Jones.
“Had Wade committed all six offenses in Colorado under current law, he would have committed only three felonies,” Pawar wrote. “He therefore would not be eligible for the 4x habitual sentence he received. He would instead be eligible for only a 3x habitual sentence. This would have resulted in a 48 year sentence, not a 64 year sentence.”
Jones, however, disagreed, saying it was clear Wade’s intentions were to distribute because police also found scales and a knife in his possession, items clearly used to distribute drugs.
“The scales in particular are hallmarks of distribution, not merely possession, a conclusion all the more appropriate given Wade’s subsequent conduct,” Jones wrote in his dissent.
“To me, the conclusion that Wade is a long-time distributor of drugs willing to possess dangerous weapons to further his illegal activities is inescapable,” he added. “Equally inescapable is the conclusion that Wade has a decades-long history of disregard for the law. It was for people like Wade that the habitual sentencing statues were enacted.”
At his original trial, he was found guilty of distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This is the third time the Court of Appeals has reviewed his convictions and sentence. In 2021, the court upheld part of his conviction, but ordered his sentence to be reviewed. In 2016, the court vacated his distribution convictions, but upheld his other convictions and sentences. Wade is imprisoned at the Limon Correctional Facility.