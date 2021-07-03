With two seats up for re-election and one coming open due to term limits, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 will have at least one new face on its board of education.
One candidate officially announced her candidacy for the board in the upcoming November election.
Andrea Haitz, 51, a native of Grand Junction announced that she will run for the school board in District C.
The seat in District C is currently occupied by Trish Mahre.
In her press release, Haitz said she’s a mother of three, and former chairperson for District 51’s Public Charter Juniper Ridge Community School.
“As a mother of three, I am personally invested in a strong education system for my kids and yours,” Haitz said in the release.
Haitz said her goal is to put the focus on students.
“Politics over the years has divided the classroom putting students last," she said. “We need real world experience on the School Board. I will bring that real world experience and help bring our schools to the top not just for students but for teachers as well.”
Hatiz, who graduated from Central High School, also served on the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association Board of Directors and currently serves on the city of Grand Junction Planning Commission.
Haitz’s campaign website is www.Andrea4Kids.com.
The District E seat, which Amy Davis currently holds, is up for re-election, and Tom Parrish is term limited in District D.
Doug Levinson in District A and Paul Pitton in District B are not up for re-election in November.