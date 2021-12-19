Tuesday night’s District 51 Board of Education meeting in the University Center ballroom at Colorado Mesa University could best be described as five-plus hours of tension, bolstered by more than three hours of audience comments concerned about various aspects of the future of the school district.
On Saturday morning, in a room right next to the ballroom, with cookies and coffee available for those in attendance, the same topics and concerns were addressed with two board members in a more relaxed setting.
Board President Andrea Haitz and secretary/treasurer Angela Lema fielded questions and listened to parents, teachers and students’ issues for a little more than two hours, with the topics ranging from the tabled proposition to hire Miller Farmer Law Firm for the district’s legal counsel to increased attention on suicide prevention to reading difficulties for students as a result of the current curriculum.
When Colorado Springs-based Miller Farmer Law Firm was brought up by one of the approximately 25 people in attendance, both Haitz and Lema said any efforts to hire the firm have run into what Haitz called “a big pause button.”
They said that part of the confusion surrounding how to move forward with the district’s legal services is that they were led to believe John Williams, who currently provides in-house counsel for the district, handled all legal matters.
They also said they’re seeking more information from the district before making any decisions.
“Just for a little bit of clarity, it wasn’t an all-or-nothing situation,” Lema said.
“It never went out to say, ‘We’re going to scrap everything and we’re just going with these guys.’ It was for some very pointed and specific needs that I felt that we had with just that single representation of that in-house counsel. When we find out that there are local people that are handling all of the litigation, all of the really big pieces, we were like, ‘Hold on, wait a minute.’
“There was some omission of incredibly important information, so we were moving from a point of not having all of the information.”
Erica Kitzman, a working suicidologist, co-founder of Postvention Alliance and a legislative advocate, sparked a discussion about how the district handles suicide, both in providing more help for those who are at-risk from mental health issues or other factors and in providing adequate postvention help for students in the immediate aftermath of classmates dying from or attempting suicide.
Mia De Villegas-Decker, a sophomore at Palisade High School who sits on the school’s student-led Equity Council, shed some light on the options students have to become more aware or vocal about the issue.
“There’s (an equity) club at Grand Junction High School right now, and there’s also the Western Slope Youth Voice. I just joined that this year,” Villegas-Decker said.
“Also, just reach out to the community to find support. A lot of times, adults say, ‘Oh, go to your counselors’, but most of the time, the anxiety and social aspect of it is not the best.”
How reading is handled in the district’s curriculum was also under fire. One parent said her son in fifth grade has third-grade level handwriting.
Nisley Elementary School teacher Angela Snyder said that a major factor in that, beyond a curriculum that she said limits teachers from “coloring outside the lines” and properly instilling literacy in students, is that the district has no services for dyslexic students, has no methods for determining or diagnosing dyslexia in students, nor does it employ anyone who specializes in working with dyslexic students.
Snyder said that about 20% of children have some form of dyslexia nationwide. If that percentage applies to Mesa County, that means about 4,000 students are being intellectually underserved by District 51.