A petition to recall Andrea Haitz from the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has been initially rejected in order for a statement from the incumbent targeted by the recall effort to be added.

The petition, which was filed by a three-person committee of Grand Junction residents Fredricka Howie, Eric Rechel and Sarah Lester and aims to run former longtime D51 teacher Darren Cook against Haitz, the board’s president, in an election later this year, can be returned with the statement added and approved.

