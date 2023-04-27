Haitz recall petition initially rejected

A petition to recall Andrea Haitz from the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has been initially rejected in order for a statement from the incumbent targeted by the recall effort to be added.
The petition, which was filed by a three-person committee of Grand Junction residents Fredricka Howie, Eric Rechel and Sarah Lester and aims to run former longtime D51 teacher Darren Cook against Haitz, the board’s president, in an election later this year, can be returned with the statement added and approved.
In order for the recall petition to be successful, it would need to garner at least 15,000 valid signatures within 60 days of approval by the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office. If the recall petition and signatures are filed more than 120 days prior to November’s general election and the signatures are certified and approved, a special election would not be required and the race for the school board seat would be tied into November’s general elections.
On Tuesday, Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz sent a letter to Howie explaining why the petition was not approved for circulation, citing that a statement by the incumbent targeted by a recall petition that is submitted to the county needs to be included on the petition in accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 1-12-108(4)(a)(II). The letter also suggested other edits that could be made to the petition that would increase its chances of county approval.
On Wednesday, Mesa County Clerk Bobbie Gross provided a copy of Haitz’ statement that is being added to the petition to The Daily Sentinel:
“Our community faces several pressing issues, including underpaid teachers, underfunded classrooms, school safety and security, and a decreasing student population. This recall effort is unwarranted, politically motivated, and excessively costly for the school district and taxpayers, amounting to $200,000.
“As the President of the School board since 2021, I have taken a strong and decisive approach to my role on the school board, drawing on substantial input from the community, principals, teachers, and staff, as well as data, majority board consensus, and complete transparency to make informed decisions. While everyone may not agree with my decisions, they have been made carefully. The current board has allowed many hours of unhindered public comment from our community at our board meetings.
“While registered voters have the constitutional right to recall elected officials, this right should be exercised responsibly. This recall is an unwelcome distraction from the crucial work of educating our children.”
Bantz said the $200,000 figure Haitz cited was the county’s estimate provided to the committee that filed the petition. Under state law, when a recall petition is filed, the filer or filers must receive a cost estimate from their city, their county or the state, depending on the level of office. The estimated total is then included on the petition.
She said that, if the petition is edited, receives 15,000 valid signatures and is approved, it will likely be rolled into November’s general election instead of triggering a special election. Bantz estimates that if it were filed after July 10, it would qualify for the general election. Considering that an approved petition would have 60 days to gather signatures and then the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office would have 28 days to review the petition, an approval would likely happen within the filers’ preferred time window.
However, that doesn’t mean there will be much time to waste, either.
“If it’s delayed too much, that could cause issues because we have to have ballot content by Sept. 8,” Bantz said. “It’s not like we could take it up until a day before the election and put it on there. We have to have time to prepare the ballot, get those ballots mailed out to our military and overseas folks, and be prepared for the voter service and polling centers.”
If a recall election were to happen and anyone other than Cook wanted to challenge for a seat on the District 51 Board of Education, they’d have to meet all the standard qualifications for candidates, take out a petition, circulate that petition, receive at least 50 valid signatures from eligible electors and return the petition for review.
However, they’d have little turnaround time between their candidacy being potentially approved and the Sept. 8 deadline.
”There’s a few timelines that factor into that, as well, because a successor candidate cannot begin to circulate a petition until after the petition for recall has been found sufficient,” Bantz said. “Those folks would have some time before they’re even eligible to start circulating that petition once approved.”