From here on out, Colorado voters shouldn’t try to return their ballots by mail.
Because of concerns about them not arriving on time by Tuesday, when voting ends, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is recommending that voters plan to hand deliver them to their local elections officials, either directly or through the many drop-off boxes located in their counties.
“We want to make sure Coloradans have the information they need to cast a ballot in our June 30 statewide primary and feel safe doing so,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.
“To avoid the possibility that a ballot is not received in time to be counted, I encourage all voters to drop their ballot off in a ballot drop box. In-person voting also (began Monday) for those who need that option. We have worked to make voting in person as safe as possible for both voters and election personnel,” she said.
As of Tuesday, about 19% of all active eligible voters in the state had cast their ballots.
In Mesa County, 16,352 Republicans have voted, and 8,552 Democrats had cast their ballot.
In addition to contested races for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate (Andrew Romanoff vs. John Hickenlooper), voters here are deciding candidates for both parties in the 3rd Congressional District (James Iacino and Diane Mitsch Bush in the Democratic race, and Lauren Boebert and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary).
In the county, only one commissioner race has named contestants.
That’s between state Sen. Ray Scott and local businessman Cody Davis for District 1. In District 3, former county commissioner Janet Rowland is the only named candidate, although Palisade resident JJ Fletcher is running as a write-in candidate.
Voters can go to GoVoteColorado.gov to check the status of their ballots.
In a related note, local elections officials explained why this year’s ballots and envelopes are color coded.
On the return envelopes, some have green, blue, red or gray coloring, but none refer to a voter’s party affiliation, election officials said. Green, for example, is used to immediately alert elections officials that it came from a voter who was sent two ballots, such as an unaffiliated voter, and they need to ensure only one is inside.
Blue refers to ballots that need to be inspected for an approved form of identification and only contain a single ballot, while red is for voters whose identification needs to be verified.
The ballots themselves, which are only seen by voters and election officials, do correspond with the primary they are cast, red for Republican, blue for Democrat and yellow for Libertarian.
“This is another visual for our processing judges that have to notate which party ballot a voter returned,” said Brandi Bantz, director of elections in the Mesa County Clerk’s Office. “All of the colors really help in the processing side and don’t have an impact on whether or not a person’s ballot will count.”
Elections officials also said that they discovered the source of ballots allegedly flying out of a drop box last week.
After reviewing surveillance videos of the new drive-up drop box at the Mesa County Central Services Building, 200 S. Spruce St., Clerk Tina Peters and a representative of the Secretary of State’s Office identified a single voter who dropped off two ballots on a particularly windy day, but didn’t insert them all the way into the box.
The office put a new sign on that box reminding voters to fully insert their ballots.