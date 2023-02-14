Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Handball court on track to be listed as unique historic feature

  • Updated
Players play at the Canyon View Park Basque handball court in October. The court was built in 1978 and became a gathering place for the many Basque transplants to play the game from their homeland.

A Basque handball court that escaped close calls with destruction in its nearly half-century existence is on track to be listed as a unique historic feature in Colorado.

After a few more official steps, Plaza Urrutia is set to be added to the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties.

The Plaza Urrutia Basque handball court at Canyon View Park could be listed as a unique historic property.

