Gifford Hall scrambled up rock and debris on the way to Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday, relying on his extensive experience heading up there to know he was on the right route.
"This is just insane, like you can't even tell that there's a trail here," said the seasonal U.S. Forest Service employee who is part of the agency's Glenwood Canyon recreation crew that patrols the trail to Hanging Lake, at least when it's not closed due to flood damage like it is now.
On another sketchy trail stretch Wednesday, he quietly advised, seemingly half to himself and half to others, "This is very dangerous, actually, very uneven footing. You've got to take it very slowly."
Hall was part of a cadre of Forest Service employees who on Wednesday joined media in hiking up a trail altered by recent debris flows to popular Hanging Lake, the aquamarine gem so sought out by visitors they're now required to obtain a permit to visit it.
Thanks to post-wildfire debris flows weeks ago in Glenwood Canyon that also closed Interstate 70 for weeks, the Hanging Lake Trail is closed indefinitely, but presumably at least until next year. And what was apparent Wednesday from speaking to Forest Service officials, hiking the trail and seeing the lake is that while Hanging Lake itself may look to future visitors much like they may remember it or have seen it in photos, getting to it is likely to involve a different experience than before. That's thanks to the level of trail damage and the resulting kind of trail rebuilding and rerouting the Forest Service is envisioning.
'PROFOUND TRANSFORMATION'
"It's very different," Hall said of the trail. "It's a profound transformation. Many sections of the trail are unrecognizable."
Besides covering the trail in many areas, debris flows damaged some trail bridges. Pieces of one bridge that had been washed away completely and swept downstream were visible partly buried in the creekbed of Dead Horse Creek Wednesday.
About a week and a half ago, Hall was one of the first Forest Service personnel to visit the trail and lake after the debris flows. He was heartened even then by how fast the lake, which early aerial pictures showed had been turned brown and murky just after the July debris flows, was regaining its clarity and color. But the trail damage he saw made it apparent not only that the damage was far beyond what the seasonal trail crew might be able to fix, and the trail wouldn't be reopening this year.
"This is months of work here, millions of dollars of work," Hall said.
The Forest Service now is taking a two-pronged approach to trail repairs. It envisions getting a primitive trail re-established for use next year, while planning for and building a longer-term, permanent route that would take more time to complete.
Officials say the short-term trail will likely be rougher than what the public has been used to.
"It might not be a trail to do in your flip-flops," Roger Poirier, a recreation staff officer, said with a laugh.
Sturdier footwear than that even was advisable for the existing trail climbing some 1,000 feet to the lake, but the new short-term trail also may likely involve things like stream crossings. The idea is to get a route open so the public can safely start hiking to the lake again, understanding that the tradeoff in the short term may be a route a bit more challenging than before. In the meantime, the Forest Service plans to look at designing and building a route that's more accessible to more people.
As it looks to do that, it plans to consider rerouting trail sections and taking other measures that can help the trail better accommodate the increased level of traffic it has been seeing in recent years, make it less vulnerable to debris flows and make it more sustainable for the next 50 or 100 years.
'BLANK SLATE'
"In a way, we have somewhat of a blank slate to work with now," said Leanne Veldhuis, district ranger for the Forest Service's Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District.
Poirier noted that the trail largely was close to the creek, and many of the debris flows were in and along the creek channel. A new route potentially could move away from the creek more, while still incorporating the creek into the trail to some degree. The existing trail had seven bridges, Poirier said. Perhaps the new one will only have two or three, he said. Maybe more switchbacks also would be helpful, even if it lengthens the trail some, he said.
"We have an opportunity to rethink where it goes, and so that's one of the benefits of this. You've got to look at the opportunities," Poirier said.
He said the Forest Service is bringing in trail-building experts from the National Park Service and elsewhere to help provide advice on future plans for the Hanging Lake Trail. But these are still early days for the Forest Service as it considers the trail's future.
"We know so little right now," he said.
FIRST LOOKS
Wednesday was the first opportunity that some Forest Service specialists like Poirier, ecologist Liz Roberts and hydrologist Justin Anderson had to hike the trail and visit Hanging Lake since the debris flows.
Anderson observed with an expert eye all the erosion and sediment deposition on the trail and in the creek due to the heavy rainfall, and also was interested to see the waterfalls entering Hanging Lake and also emerging from the Spouting Rock area, a short hike up above the lake. The water source for the lake and Spouting Rock involves underground karst geological features above it, and Anderson wondered about the possibility of sediment clogging inlets in that upstream plumbing system and potentially diverting water that reaches Spouting Rock and the lake. But Spouting Rock continued to spout Wednesday, and Anderson said water in Hanging Lake is getting pretty clear.
Roberts said a contractor is doing work involving the use of dye to try to better identify the source of the water entering Hanging Lake, which would allow for monitoring for debris flows in source locations.
Roberts on Wednesday also was evaluating the condition of unique plants at Hanging Lake, such as a plant called Hanging Garden Sullivantia, in part because they are good indicators of water healthy and quality. Some of the Hanging Garden Sullivantia plants are visible where the water from Spouting Rock pours out.
"As far as I can tell, right now they look great, which is a positive," she said.
UNCERTAINTY REMAINS
Hall considers it to be near-miraculous that last year's Grizzly Creek Fire edged so close to Hanging Lake — literally next to its boardwalk — but left the lake area unscathed, and that now the lake also appears likely to have escaped damage from debris flows.
The trail is a different story for him.
"It's hard to know what the future of this trail will look like. It's unfortunate to see all this happened. But we don't know if it's over," he said.
He said more debris flows could undo what repairs are done to the trail, not to mention I-70 in Glenwood Canyon.
"That is the biggest uncertainty," he said.